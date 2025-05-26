With the goal of developing growth spaces for Costa Rican entrepreneurs, ExpoPyme returns in its fourth edition in 2025 and will have more than 100 booths available. This event provides participating microentrepreneurs with a unique opportunity to stand out, connect with new clients, and access valuable resources.

Free admission

Expo Pyme 2025 will be held on Saturday, June 28th and Sunday, June 29th of this year, at Antigua Aduana. Both days will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and admission is free for attendees.

Alejandro López, organizer of ExpoPyme, explains:

This event will bring together business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals from across the country, promoting opportunities for interaction through exhibitions, training sessions, business meetings, and networking with other entrepreneurs, consultants, experts, and SME suppliers. During Expo Pyme 2025, various training sessions will be held for both participating SMEs and visitors, all free of charge.

The organizer of Expo Pyme 2025 added:

We will have talks on how to obtain the SME seal, SME prospects for 2025, Artificial Intelligence (AI) applicable to SMEs and startups, the ABCs of costs, expenses, and taxes for SMEs and startups, and tax strategies for SMEs, among others.

Additionally, inspiring conferences will be held with renowned experts who will share their knowledge and experiences. There will also be dedicated spaces for participating SMEs to access new suppliers and prospects through one-on-one meetings. The latest trends and technological solutions will be presented to boost SMEs according to their growth needs.

SMEs interested in participating in Expo Pyme 2025 with a booth and presenting their products or services during this event can request more information by calling WhatsApp at 8420-0056 or by emailing [email protected] or [email protected]

Also available on social media: Facebook: Expo Pyme CR, Instagram: @expopymescr , LinkedIn: Expo Pyme CR, and on the website: https://expopymecr.com/

The 2024 edition featured 105 booths that welcomed at least 6,200 visitors. Thus, a total of $48,000 was reported in sales by participating entrepreneurs.

López mentions the fair’s objective:

We want to be a facilitator for SMEs to enjoy all the benefits of formality, provide them with business tools, and enable them to develop their full potential, benefiting the country and its entire population. Therefore, we extend a warm invitation to be part of this annual initiative. The organizers expect more than 7,000 people to attend over the two days.

