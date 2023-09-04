Experts Will Show In Costa Rica What the Future of Education Is Like

International and national experts will meet in Costa Rica to discuss topics such as emerging technologies: artificial intelligence and virtual reality, student-centered pedagogical approaches and 21st century skills; to offer a comprehensive vision of how students should be prepared for the challenges of a constantly changing world.

They will participate in the FUTURE OF EDUCATION Congress, 2023 edition, which will be held by the Latin American University of Science and Technology, ULACIT, on September 5 and 6 in the University’s auditorium in Barrio Tournón, San José.

Among the participants will be the American Gary Bolles, internationally recognized in the field of disruption management or sudden interruption. Knowledgeable of the constant changes that affect society and the markets; Bolles promotes the creation of a culture of innovation and offers strategies for the skills of tomorrow. In addition, it addresses issues related to leadership in times of change and the impact of business in the new digital economy.

Bring about the social and economic change

“To train the professionals and entrepreneurs who will have to bring about the social and economic change that the global world of the future requires, we must know the needs that the market will demand, therefore, we must prepare and know the perspectives and trends that we have. to adapt”, commented MarianelaNúñez, Rector of ULACIT.

The congress will analyze the most significant educational trends, such as personalized learning, artificial intelligence in the classroom, project-based learning and the focus on the development of skills for the 21st century. You will explore how the effective integration of technology into the teaching and learning process can improve educational quality, facilitate access to resources, and promote collaboration between students and teachers.

In addition.seeks to highlight the importance of cultivating skills such as critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and problem solving, to prepare students for success in a highly changing world.

Another of the premises will be to demonstrate that experience-based learning and student participation in the educational process can improve knowledge retention and encourage the practical application of what has been learned.

And of course, topics such as the importance of inclusive and equitable education cannot be missing, as well as the need to cultivate the socio-emotional well-being of future professionals, fostering empathy, resilience and managing emotions.

Another speaker is the Mexican Jorge Rodriguez Tort, from the Tecnológico de Monterrey who has 10 years of experience in educational innovation and entrepreneurship. Currently, he is director of the Services and Consulting area of ​​the Institute for the Future of Education and Leader of Alternative Credentials of the Tecnológico de Monterrey.

There will also be the participation of the Mexican Beatriz Palacios, who has 30 years of experience, has participated in the development of digital education at the Tecnológico de Monterrey, through the design and deployment of different models for high school, professional, postgraduate programs and executive education. He has also been an active participant in the definition of the concept of corporate university and the application models of virtual and hybrid education in companies and universities.

Prepare for tomorrow

“We hope to have a great attendance, so that together we can learn and prepare for tomorrow, because knowing the skills of the future will make us highly trained people” added the rector of ULACIT.

Signing up

The congress will have the participation of national exhibitors such as the Minister of Education and rectors of universities, among others. It is free and open to the public, those interested can get their tickets at https://globalforums.co/index.php/congreso-futuro-de-la-educacion/

As for the Gary Bolles conference, those who cannot attend in person, you can register at https://www.eventbrite.es/e/entradas-las-habilidades-para-brillar-en-el-futuro-del-trabajo-706376560307?aff=oddtdtcreator and follow it virtually.