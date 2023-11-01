More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Experts Predict a Decrease in the Cold Front Season for Costa Rica

    The El Niño phenomenon affects this situation; perhaps only one extreme event will occur in the province of Limón

    By TCRN STAFF
    18
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The cold front season in Costa Rica will be less frequent and intense than usual in 2023.This is what experts from the National Meteorological Institute (IMN) predict, mainly influenced by the El Niño phenomenon.

    “During El Niño, that is more or less the characteristic and for this year, the amount of front will be less. Perhaps only one extreme event will occur in the province of Limón,” said Luis Alvarado, from the Climatology Unit.This season begins in November and lasts until February.

    Extreme event

    “When we talk about an extreme event, it is because there can be winds with speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour in the mountains and excessive rain in the Caribbean,” explained Eladio Solano, from the IMN.“Rain may also occur in the Central Valley. Despite being in the dry season, it does not mean that some isolated ones cannot occur,” he added.

    High Waves

    The start of the dry season in the national territory is expected for November as usual.On the other hand, the increase in winds brought by cold fronts generates high waves in the Caribbean.

    “From November to January, the condition of high waves occurs mainly in the Caribbean area, influenced by northerly winds,” commented Omar Lizano, from the Center for Research in Marine Sciences and Limnology (Cimar-UCR).

    This year, waves of up to 1.8 meters may occur, which together with an increase in sea level (due to the impact of El Niño) can generate flooding and erosion in some sectors.

    “Erosions are caused to a greater extent by waves, but for example, the Caribbean has not had very high waves, so because there is erosion, due to the increase in sea level generated by El Niño and global warming,” emphasized the specialist.

    Erosion is the wear and tear suffered by the earth’s surface by the action of natural forces. It is a series of processes, of a physical or chemical nature, that wear down and destroy soils and rocks.During 1997-1998, under El Niño, sea level reached up to 60 centimeters higher, which generated flooding in coastal sectors.

    - Advertisement -
    SourceMariana Mena
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Marijuana Consumption Increased in Costa Rica: 12 To 19 Years Old Are the Common Ages to Try it For the First Time
    Next article
    Why Your Ideal Real Estate Investment Destination is the Central Pacific Coast of Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Real EstateMichael Klein -

    Why Your Ideal Real Estate Investment Destination is the Central Pacific Coast of Costa Rica

    The allure of Costa Rica as a real estate investment destination is undeniable. With its stunning natural beauty, diverse...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »