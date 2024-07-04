Experience the Best of Iron Maiden, ACDC and Metallica at the Next Philharmonic Concert

A tribute to the best of the bands Iron Maiden, ACDC and Metallica will be offered by the Costa Rica Philharmonic Orchestra in its next concert “Rock Filarmónico” will take place on July 20 at Parque Viva, with a lineup of national artists selected because they know how to interpret the songs of these groups with great skill, these are Kurt Dyer, Pablo Bogarín, Josh Ramírez, Juan Manuel Rodríguez and Manuel Barrantes.

Exceeding everyone’s expectations

“Philharmonic Rock is a concert that will exceed everyone’s expectations and I am sure that rock fans will be infected by our energy and will be singing each of the songs,” said Marvin Araya, director of the Orchestra. Tickets are on sale at www.Oneticketcr.com with prices starting at ₡16 thousand.

Amazing disposition

“We have been preparing every detail carefully, especially the repertoire of each band, we will have visual effects, arrangements and a lot of good disposition to guarantee everything is a success,” explained Araya.

