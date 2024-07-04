More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    Experience the Best of Iron Maiden, ACDC and Metallica at the Next Philharmonic Concert

    Live a unique intense musical experience

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    A tribute to the best of the bands Iron Maiden, ACDC and Metallica will be offered by the Costa Rica Philharmonic Orchestra in its next concert “Rock Filarmónico” will take place on July 20 at Parque Viva, with a lineup of national artists selected because they know how to interpret the songs of these groups with great skill, these are Kurt Dyer, Pablo Bogarín, Josh Ramírez, Juan Manuel Rodríguez and Manuel Barrantes.

    Exceeding everyone’s expectations

    Philharmonic Rock is a concert that will exceed everyone’s expectations and I am sure that rock fans will be infected by our energy and will be singing each of the songs,” said Marvin Araya, director of the Orchestra. Tickets are on sale at www.Oneticketcr.com  with prices starting at ₡16 thousand.

    Amazing disposition

    “We have been preparing every detail carefully, especially the repertoire of each band, we will have visual effects, arrangements and a lot of good disposition to guarantee everything is a success,” explained Araya.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceMelissa Gonzalez
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Ancestral Arab Dances Will Have a Single Function in Costa Rica

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Featured EventTCRN STAFF -

    Ancestral Arab Dances Will Have a Single Function in Costa Rica

    Malakat, a mystical ritual that allows you to explore magic through Arabic dances, comes to Costa Rica in a...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »