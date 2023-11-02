More
    Search
    Economic
    Updated:

    Exclusion of Costa Rica from the EU Blacklist Will Boost Foreign Investment, According to Amcham

    It paves the way to overcome significant challenges

    By TCRN STAFF
    10
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The Costa Rican – North American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) celebrates the exclusion of Costa Rica from the list of non-cooperative countries in tax matters of the European Union (EU), an achievement that will enhance the country’s image and its ability to attract greater foreign investment . .

     It is essential to highlight that the country will maintain the territorial income system, an appropriate model for emerging economies and net importers of capital, which require encouraging local and foreign investment, as is the case of Costa Rica.

    Overcoming significant challenges

     “This paves the way to overcome significant challenges facing businesses and foreign investment in Costa Rica. This milestone reflects constructive cooperation in promoting fair and transparent business practices. In addition, it allows us to provide greater legal security to promote the attraction, retention and generation of investments,” highlighted Silvia Castro, president of AmCham.

    AmCham recognizes the work of the deputies who resealed the law to remove the country from said list, as well as the collaboration of the European Union and all the parties involved in this process.

    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Why Your Ideal Real Estate Investment Destination is the Central Pacific Coast of Costa Rica
    Next article
    The Biggest Robbery in the History of Costa Rica!  ¢2 Billion Disappear From the National Bank Vault
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Up to 20% Of Waste That Ends up on Beaches in Costa Rica is From Household Appliances

    Foams, internal components and parts of the packaging of refrigerators, washing machines and other appliances arrive daily at different...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »