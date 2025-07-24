Tucked between untamed jungle and the slow rhythm of the sea, EVIA LIFE RESORT officially opened on Costa Rica’s Caribbean coastline, introducing an intimate, immersive luxury experience.

With just 10 private jungle villas, three saltwater pools, an open-air yoga & meditation pavilion and a collection of curated nature-based experiences, EVIA invites guests to slow down, unplug and reconnect with self, community and the living landscape that surrounds them- a place where barefoot luxury meets deep presence.

Experiential, Nature-Immersive Travel

Among the very first immersive luxury resort concepts on Costa Rica’s Caribbean side, EVIA brings a soulful, nature-connected approach to experiential travel in the region.

Designed for travelers seeking meaning, slowness and reconnection, the property offers immersive, placebased experiences inspired by the rhythms of the Caribbean and the energy of the jungle. Every moment – from guided jungle walks to cacao ceremonies – is crafted to restore and inspire.

Opening Offer

To celebrate its launch, EVIA LIFE RESORT is welcoming guests with a limited-time soft opening rate of 50% off. This introductory offer applies to qualifying stays booked during the launch period, which runs until mid-September 2025.

About EVIA LIFE RESORT

“EVIA is where nature meets your soul. We set out to create a space that feels alive – where you wake with the jungle, share stories with local communities and fall asleep under the stars. Every stay helps sustain the ecosystems and people that make this coastline so extraordinary.”

EVIA LIFE RESORT is an intimate, nature-immersive luxury retreat located near Puerto Viejo on Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast. With just 10 private villas nested in lush rainforest and programming co-created with local community partners, EVIA invites travelers to experience meaning, slowness and reconnection. From guided jungle walks and cacao ceremonies to ocean-inspired wellness, EVIA blends barefoot ease with purposeful engagement and ecological respect.

