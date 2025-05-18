Correos de Costa Rica updated its fees for passport processing, DIMEX, and ControlPas. These changes, coordinated with RACSA, respond to the need to cover operating costs and investments in technology to maintain an efficient and secure service.

Providing quality service

“Correos de Costa Rica, with the technological support of RACSA, has offered passport services since 2012 and has maintained its fees unchanged ever since. This adjustment is undoubtedly necessary to continue providing quality service with the availability and speed that characterizes it. We are always grateful to our customers for their preference,” said Katherine Pacheco Jiménez, Commercial Manager of Correos de Costa Rica.

For his part, Marielos Brenes, RACSA’s service leader, emphasized that the adjustment is necessary to continue investing in innovation and guarantee optimal service for users.

Correos de Costa Rica and RACSA have 25 Electronic Service Windows distributed throughout the country, where passport applications are processed for minors and adults, both for the first time and for renewals. The cost of the process includes delivery of the document to your home or to any branch nationwide.

New Processing Prices:

Passport

Document Fee $75 + ¢250 (payable in advance at Banco de Costa Rica).

Processing Fee $8,203.50 + VAT (payable at the Virtual Branch or at the counter on the day of the appointment at Correos CR).

DIMEX

Document Fee Between $95 and $133, depending on the category (payable in advance at Banco de Costa Rica).

Processing Fee: ¢8,203.50 + VAT (payable at the counter on the day of your appointment at Correos CR).

ControlPas

Processing Fee: ¢8,303.50 + VAT.

Document Fee: $3 + VAT (Both fees payable at the counter on the day of your appointment at Correos CR).

