European Companies Seek Partners in Costa Rica to Explore Ecotourism

A group of European entrepreneurs is visiting several cantons in the country with the purpose of seeking partners and exploring options in tourism and biodiversity. Tortuguero, Manuel Antonio, and the center of Guanacaste are some of the destinations the European visitors went to.

The initiative, organized by Proimagen Costa Rica and the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), will conclude this November 3rd. During the tour, European travel agencies explore the country’s natural gems while receiving training on the options Costa Rica offers in sustainable tourism and local culture.

Rising tourist numbers

Between January and August of this year, more than 190,000 European tourists have visited Costa Rica. France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Spain lead the arrival of European tourists to the country in 2024. European tourism is positioning itself as one of the main sources of international visitors for Costa Rica, representing 35% of total arrivals.

The tour brings together representatives from key markets such as France, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as from Sweden, Switzerland, and Malta, who will explore iconic sites like Tortuguero, Manuel Antonio, and Río Celeste.

A positive impact on the local economy

“Each European tourist spends 20% more than other visitors, generating a positive impact on the local economy,” highlighted Christian Doñas, president of Proimagen Costa Rica. In addition to visiting tourist sites, companies will receive training about the destination and will meet with local businesses in a business networking space.

