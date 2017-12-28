In the lovely mountain community of Las Lagunas, sits this luxurious ridge top home.

An ocean-view estate on 2 hectares bordering a nature preserve. Located just north of Playa Dominical, this property includes a 4,600-square-foot luxury home that takes advantage of the breathtaking ocean views afforded by its 1,100-foot perch above the Southern Pacific Coast.

The dream home includes modern high-end conveniences and automation technologies designed for quiet living and entertaining in elegant surroundings. At the end of a private road, it is adjacent to a nature preserve with two species of monkeys. The ocean waves can be heard from here, and on moonlit nights, the waves sparkle along the 20-mile coastline from Guapil to Manuel Antonio.

The property takes advantage of the expansive mountain and valley views. A 600-square-foot apartment is above a two-car garage. The infinity-edge pool has a natural rock waterfall, outdoor speakers and beautiful landscaping. The main home includes 4,600 square feet (425 m2) of enclosed space plus patios and balconies that add more than 1,400 square feet (134 m2) of extended living area.

This is a centrally air-conditioned home with six fully independent zones that can be cooled separately when in use. Enter the home beneath a stately two-story portico into a two-story entry hall with a sculpted ceiling and a chandelier. The entry faces an artistically designed, cantilevered, curved stairwell. Beyond the stairwell and through the floor-to-ceiling windows a view unfolds of the manicured pool area and the beach below.

The 17-foot-by-30-foot, two-story living room is on the lower level of this split-level home. The ceiling, 22 feet above the living room floor, includes an arrangement of lights that emphasize the sculpted ceiling design and grand scale of the room. On the same level as the entry hall is the main dining room, which also overlooks the living room and the natural outside views beyond.

The split levels maximize the ocean views from deep within the home, so that from the dining room the owners and guests may enjoy the ocean sunsets year-round. The dining room also has a sculpted ceiling that incorporates a beautiful chandelier plus indirect accent lighting that set a scene of warmth and charm. Attention to detail is evident throughout this elegant home. A very special feature is the automated lighting system.

