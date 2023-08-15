Escape to paradise with your partner at Resonance Spa Costa Rica

Nestled in the pristine beauty of Playa Lagarto, Guanacaste, Costa Rica at Resonance Spa you can discover the perfect romantic retreat where the soothing sounds of the ocean blend harmoniously with the rejuvenating treatments and breathtaking surroundings.

Picture a tranquil oasis, where you and your loved one can unwind in the lap of luxury. Imagine strolling hand in hand on the golden sands of Playa Lagarto, feeling the gentle caress of the sea breeze, and witnessing the mesmerizing sunsets that paint the sky with hues of orange and pink. Our resort offers an intimate and private setting for couples to connect, rekindle, and create lasting memories.

Indulge yourself in health

Resonance Spa is an indulgent haven dedicated to enhancing your well-being. Our skilled therapists will pamper you with a range of treatments, from soothing couples massages to revitalizing facials and luxurious body scrubs. Feel the stress melt away as you soak in our serene outdoor hot tubs, surrounded by lush tropical gardens.

Dine on delectable cuisine at our oceanfront restaurant, where the freshest local ingredients are expertly crafted into exquisite dishes. Savor each bite while sipping on tropical cocktails, enjoying the company of your partner in an intimate candlelit setting.

For the adventurous couple, Costa Rica offers an array of exciting activities. Explore the nearby rainforests, go horseback riding on the beach, embark on a snorkeling or scuba diving adventure, or simply relax by the pool with a refreshing cocktail.

Love and luxury

At Resonance Spa, love and luxury intertwine, creating an unforgettable retreat for you and your partner. Reconnect, rejuvenate, and rediscover the magic of your relationship in this enchanting haven. Book your romantic escape today and experience the ultimate couple’s retreat at Resonance Spa, where love resonates in paradise.