Last Thursday, Costa Rica’s award-winning combination music festival, yoga retreat and permaculture intensive unveiled a glimmer at the forthcoming spectacle that will be announced with the Envision Festival 2020 music lineup. Held in an exotic jungle at a pristine beach at Rancho La Merced near Bahía Ballena, Uvita, the event takes place from February 17th to February 24th with the incredible new option to extend the 4-day event to a full 7-day experience.

Keeping with the Envision tradition of booking bigger and bigger performers alongside innovators and spotlight-stealing acts from here at home in Costa Rica, 2020 is going to be a must not miss for festival-goers and adventurers alike.

In the first-ever teaser with less than a handful of the biggest headliners to share, Envision Festival announced some of the top-shelf talent joining the fray in 2020. Topping the bill will be RÜFÜS DU SOL, the sensational soothsayers of electronica funk fresh off their new album release ‘Solace’ and a sizzling North American Tour.

For any necks that need rubbering or shoes in search of certain destruction, Tipper is sliding into level the dancefloor. Then, the positively enchanting Nahko and Medicine For The People will be performing their own exquisite brand of tattooed activism as a follow up to the ‘Take Your Power Back’ tour.

Finally, the French bass queen CloZee is poised to bring the thunder for her 4th performance at Envision Festival in a row. With these 4 dynamite acts at the helm, Envision Festival is primed to deliver musical epiphanies on par with the majestic beauty of the natural setting.

Envision 2020 is also set to include off-site excursions like surf lessons, scuba, horseback riding, canyoning, and waterfall tours. Life-changing immersions and trend-correcting educational experiences will also be made available in workshops held by excelling thought leaders in permaculture, herbology, mycology, painting, and yoga. For anyone hoping for something a little rarer, the Full 7-Day Experience will include never before seen music performances, an assortment of international massage by leading maestros, and numerous self-actualizing ceremonies to take the most memorable moments to the next level.

The best part is Envision can be enjoyed however you like each day. As the first of its kind, the literal choose your own full 7-day Envision experience is further distinguished from its peers as the most authentic immersion in Central America for global travelers and eco-adventurers from around the world.

Previous ticket tiers have sold in a matter of hours and tickets to the Full 7-day experience are expected to sell more quickly with continued announcements. Tickets to the 2020 event will be listed for as long as they last. For the Full 7-Day Experience, Tier-1 prices for VIP tickets are US$ 899 and GA passes are listed at US$ 589. The 4-day tickets, like in prior years, are available as well. 4- day VIP tickets will be US$ 599 and 4-day GA passes will be priced at US$ 319. All passes have an additional charge for tax and purchase fees. Tickets are available for purchase on the ticket page.

For details or more information contact:

HEAD OF PUBLIC RELATIONS

Graham Berry Email: [email protected] WhatsApp:+506 8468 8974

PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICER

Andres Vargas Email: [email protected] WhatsApp:+506 8514 8683

Pura Vida!