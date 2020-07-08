Costa Rica will celebrate this year the tenth edition of “Envision Festival: Music, Sustainability and Arts”, this time recognizing achievements in the green and environmental sector. The Envision Festival is a dance music celebration held in the “Uvita De Osa”. It is one of the most immersive festive experiences in the world.

As society is changing its behavior due to the COVID-19 crisis, this has created positive effects on the environment. Society was paused on a mandatory basis and demonstrated that it can have greater regulation and control over its relationship with the Earth and the species that inhabit it. In this way, it is no longer just a matter of ecology but of being aware that, if we want Pandemics to decrease, we must have a healthy nature. “If it is not for ethics, let us do it for pure survival of our Planet”. At Envision Festival 2020, we are totally committed to this goal.

The festival is much more than music. It is based on what is called their eight pillars: permaculture, spirituality, movement, art, music, community, health, and radical acceptance. Envision Festival was recognized for excellence in its positive impact of the local community, procurement, compliance, management systems, and external scope, behavior change, also commemorated in solid waste recycling, water use, beach cleaning, biodiversity, and principles of permaculture. Also, achieving the goal of planting 10,000 trees in Costa Rica this year 2020, where participants will plant a tree each time social media publications of the festival are shared online.

From its creation to 2019, the festival has planted and donated more than 45,000 trees in Costa Rica to help the regeneration of the tropical forest ecosystem that is the habitat for thousands of animal and plant species. Envision Festival also has carried out the following projects:

–- Created the Envision Community Center House, a local youth community center.

–- Removed more than 335 kilos of garbage in its annual beach cleaning.

–- Financed a local lifeguard program.

–- Financed a $ 17,000 water infrastructure program in Uvita.

–- Raised $ 6,000 to fund a local crime prevention program.

–- Repaired the roof of a local school.

Envision Festival is a “Leave-No-Trace” event and encourages “general green foundation” practices, dedicated to taking out of circulation single-use plastic bottles, dishes, and utensils, encouraging all attendees to bring reusable items to the event site.

It must be pointed out, that attendees will be assured all the safety hygiene protocols that make the festival a safe and open environment including abundant hand sanitizer also face mask availability. And direct close-up physical contact (for at least this year’s event) rather shifting towards more spaced-out individual interaction…..we will make sure that still lots of enjoyment for everybody is guaranteed!

It is important to become involved in the great efforts that are being made today to save the planet. These types of initiatives, like the Envision Music Festival must be supported by all world citizens, feeling motivated and committed to safeguarding our planet and its ecosystem. Becoming environmental defenders and leaving an important ecological footprint for humanity. Let us be part of the solution. Come and join us at Envision Festival 2020.