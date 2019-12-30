Home
Environmental Pollution and the Depletion of Our Natural Resources, Problems Facing Costa Rica in the Present
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 29, 2019
Environmental pollution is nothing more than an evil derived from the unconsciousness and irresponsibility of people, thus causing damage in many cases...
Understanding Your Tanker Trucking Options
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 25, 2019
When it comes to hauling bulk materials, such as chemicals, oil, asphalt, or industrial materials, including sand and concrete, it will likely...
How Does Sedentarism Affect Your Health?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 23, 2019
A sedentary lifestyle represents the reverse side of what it means to keep in constant physical activity; On the one hand, the...
Arenal Power Plant: 40 Years Generating Renewable Electricity
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 17, 2019
Last Tuesday, December 4th, 2019, the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Arenal Hydroelectric Plant in Tilarán Park
Costa Rica Continues To Strive Towards Full Human Rights of All
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 16, 2019
This December 10th marks International Human Rights Day and with regards to this commemoration, Costa Rica continues to strengthen its model in development and culture of peace
How Does Sedentarism Affect Your Health?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 23, 2019
A sedentary lifestyle represents the reverse side of what it means to keep in constant physical activity; On the one hand, the...
Improve Your Quality of Life Through Physical Activity
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 16, 2019
Physical activity is an aspect of great importance for our body, so much that together with good nutrition they become the best...
Costa Rica Prohibits Use of Glyphosate in Its Protected Wild Areas
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 16, 2019
The National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac) issued a guideline, which prohibits the use of glyphosate in the 11 Protected Wild Areas (ASP) of the country, as well as in the institution's offices
Sniffer Dogs Against Vegetable Contraband at the Juan Santamaría Airport
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 6, 2019
A pair of canine units will track baggage in search of contaminated fruits and vegetables in order to reduce the risk of...
Costa Rica's HIV Patients Receive High Quality Care
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 1, 2019
The first of December is "World AIDS Day", created to commemorate and raise awareness on the fight against infection of the human...
Are You Using Your Credit Cards Properly?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 16, 2019
The correct use that should be given to credit cards depends on the level of responsibility we have with the management of our finances
The MD-2 Pineapple Variety: The Bitter Side of Sweetness
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 16, 2019
As it is well known, since 2007, Costa Rica dominates the world’s pineapple market, thanks to the MD-2 variety (better known as “Sweet Gold” or “Golden”)
Second-Hand Goods Markets Flourish in Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 7, 2019
More and more people have left behind the stereotypes around second-hand items. Precisely in Costa Rica, since 2017, the SJO Bazar is...
Guanacaste Airport Contributes to the Growth and Development of Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 2, 2019
The Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (AIDOQ) continues to consolidate itself as a source of development for the region and the country,...
Features of Online Loans and Microloans
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: November 25, 2019
Using a credit service, you cannot only solve your fiscal troubles but make a profit. Surprised? It is feasible if approaching the business smartly
Costa Rica: A Unique Destination…
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 29, 2019
Costa Rica is a country considered one of the main natural treasures of Central America. Its heavenly beaches and warm weather, almost...
Golfito: Pristine Beaches on Costa Rica's Last Frontier
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 28, 2019
The Golfito area is in the far south of Costa Rica and is known as its last border. A remote region of...
Ciudad Neily: a town of exotic beauty and innovative urban in Pun-tarenas Sur
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 28, 2019
Located in the canton of Corredores is “Ciudad Neily”, a town that combines exotic beauty and urban lifestyle. Neily is part of...
Discover the Main Attractions of San José!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 26, 2019
San José is a capital city, a province and, additionally, the main center of human concentration in Costa Rica. It is located...
Bahía Ballena Beach: Humpbacks, Surf and Adventure
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 26, 2019
Bahia Ballena is a pristine beach located on the central Pacific coast of Costa Rica in an area called Costa Ballena and...
Discover the Main Attractions of San José!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 26, 2019
San José is a capital city, a province and, additionally, the main center of human concentration in Costa Rica. It is located...
Get to Know the Main Advantages Costa Rica Offers Its Visitors
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 26, 2019
In Costa Rica, tourists can travel almost anywhere they want, in comfortable and modern buses. Those who wish to rent a car...
Costa Rican Youth Dedicates Herself to Rescue Stray Dogs
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 17, 2019
Nicole Chacón, a young neighbor from the district of Florence, is responsible for rescuing dogs in extreme conditions, on the verge of death, to recover from punishment, and find a new home
Today Nicoya Honors The Virgin of Guadalupe, Its Patron Saint
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 16, 2019
Every year the Festivities of Our Lady the Virgin of Guadalupe are celebrated in Nicoya during November and December, which include different religious, cultural and even profane activities
How Do People Celebrate Christmas Pura Vida Style?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 16, 2019
Living the Christmas holidays in the tropics is an experience for those of us who usually associate with the cold, the snow, and lit chimneys ...
Interesting Facts about the Use of Internet in Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 29, 2019
The use of the Internet in Costa Rica is consistently growing and projected with advanced levels of acceptance and adaptation. In this...
Which is The Best Tourism App?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 20, 2019
Since man is a man, the travel concept has evolved a lot and today it is hard to believe that there was a world without travel apps
Internet and Digital Technology to Further Costa Rica's Education
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 18, 2019
Some schools have taken on the challenge of implementing educational proposals with new technologies, from the use of mobile devices to the use of computer labs in a much more integrated way
Costa Rica: One of the Most Innovative Countries in Latin America
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 16, 2019
With less than 5 million inhabitants, it has not prevented Costa Rica from being at the forefront of innovation in Latin America....
Costa Rica Leads Latin America in Technology And Innovation
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: December 6, 2019
Our country was among the middle-income economies that exceed in innovation in relation to their level of development, being the only country...
