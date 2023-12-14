Entrepreneurs Will Present Their Products at the “Hecho Aqui” Fair in the Old Customs of San Jose

With the purpose of giving a boost to small and medium-sized businesses, the Hecho Aqui fair will be held from December 8 to 10, with the participation of 265 enterprises in the facilities of the Antigua Aduana and Casa delCuño.

Crafts in clay, wood, metal, fiber, leather, indigenous products, books, visual arts and design will be displayed and sold to the public.This category will have 141 positions; books and publishing house with 35 positions; agribusiness will have 25 stands; Visual arts increased its participation with 14 ventures and gastronomy: eight positions; many of them will have ventures with the Costa Rica Artesanal Seal.

This year the fair presents an extensive and varied cultural agenda for the whole family, for which the National Theater Company presents “Christmas full of theater”, with performances such as “Little Lead Soldier”, “Sara and the Giant who under the Cold of the Clouds”, “Forgotten Characters of Christmas”, and “A Crazy Christmas”.

In addition, after purchasing their Christmas gifts, the public will be able to enjoy artistic activities, since within the framework of the fair the launch of the “DínamoSonoro” project will be held, which has the support of the Association of Musical Composers and Authors and the Association of Musical Performers and Performers of Costa Rica, said Francisco Gamboa, Minister of Economy, Industry and Commerce.

The bands ConsompConsomé, Sol Magenta, La 110St, Erick Sánchez and his orchestra, will present a different staging full of energy, ideal for this time of year.