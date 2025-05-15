Three great nights filled with tropical music, Latin flavor, and a family atmosphere will take place this May with Tropical Festival 2025, a musical event that will visit Guanacaste, Heredia, San Carlos, and San José, bringing together great artists from different genres in dance sessions that no one will want to miss.

Tropical Festival 2025 was born from the partnership between the renowned American company S&S Production LLC, with more than 14 years of experience producing international shows (led by producer Santo Santiago Díaz), and the Costa Rican production company W Productions, founded by Walter Ugalde, who has more than seven years of experience in the field of cultural, musical, and mass event production.

The production has confirmed the participation of national and international artists, including:

-Belkis Concepción y sus Chicas – first time in Costa Rica.

-Anthony, former member of La Makina.

-Luigui Manuel, international bachatero.

Los Peques de Guanacaste group, performing on all three dates.

-DJ JJ and DJ Rudy.

This will be the first large-scale event organized by W Productions under his personal label, marking a milestone in his professional career.

This event will take place on the following dates and locations:

-Thursday, May 15 – Cheers by Pepe, Lindora.

-Friday, May 16, Redondel de Nosara, Guanacaste.

Saturday, May 17, Nébula Center, Heredia.

-Sunday, May 18, Rancho El Vago, San Carlos.

Tickets are available through the platform www.publitickets.com and via WhatsApp at 7083-4049. Ticket prices start at $17 USD for general admission and $200 USD for VIP tables + service charges. (Prices apply to all three dates.)

This festival stands out for its family-friendly focus, as minors are allowed to enter and a large food court, cocktails, entertainment, and a safe environment for all ages will be offered.

