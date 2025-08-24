On August 24th of each year, regardless of your nationality, you can enter our National Parks without paying, free of charge, according to Decree No. 16847-MAG-MEP published in February 1986.

The Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE) invites national and foreign tourists to visit the protected wilderness areas and cultivate their interest in learning about the 11 conservation areas. They will be able to enter 29 National Parks or visit 152 protected wilderness areas, of which 138 are state-run or mixed-use, and 11 are privately run. These areas occupy 25.50% of the continental national territory, approximately 165,022 square kilometers.

National Parks with Diverse Climates

Costa Rica offers a wide range of activities, from the majesty of the Ballena Marine Park to the exuberance of Manuel Antonio, and including Carara—the first National Park to have a universally accessible trail—where visitors can experience being in the forest, see endemic species such as the coffee tree, and see the relationships between some of the species. Other beautiful attractions include the Irazú, Poás, and Turrialba volcanoes, just a few hours from San José. These volcanoes offer free access to all visitors.

Franz Tattenbach, Minister of Environment and Energy, stated:

The current administration hopes that this decree will be more widely known to the public and serve as a general invitation to the country to visit these areas free of charge. The ultimate goal is to remind everyone in Costa Rica that these protected areas belong to them.

Costa Ricans proudly display their park system as part of their unique character. What a country protects is what a country says about itself. Therefore, parks invite us to connect with nature. MINAE-SINAC invites you to enjoy our heritage, both natural and cultural, located throughout the country.

Tattenbach requested:

Respect the instructions of park rangers inside national parks and protected wilderness areas, so we can continue to care for and preserve this wonderful tradition, he concluded. If you wish to explore the National Parks, you must reserve your ticket online in advance through the digital platform www.sinac.go.cr

Some destinations require you to get your ticket by email or phone; while other protected wilderness areas are not included can be bought on-site

