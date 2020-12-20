Each year there are approximately 30 different meteor showers on Earth, some larger than others. The Geminids are known as the best annual meteor shower, and according to the Cientec Foundation, it is the most reliable and the best of 2020 for Costa Rica and the region. It occurs from December 4 to 17; and peaks on the night of the 13th, with about 120 meteors per hour in clear, dark skies.

How and at what time can it be seen

According to Cientec, this meteor shower can be seen from many places as long as the appropriate conditions are sought: an environment of dark skies, far from artificial lights, eyes wide open and a wide horizon to be able to follow the meteors with your eyes. To observe them, no instruments are needed, since shooting stars are generated throughout the sky quickly.

However, the institution recommends:

Bring a blanket to lie down or a folding chair to be more comfortable.

Organize with good company.

Make sure to bring shelter and food.

If a flashlight is used, cover it with a red filter or red cellophane.

The Foundation recalled that the eyes need 20 minutes to get used to the dark and dilate the pupil. As for the time when it can be seen, being one of the biggest meteor showers, it presents good activity just before midnight

Origin

The Geminid shower is produced with the trail of particles left by the 3,200 Phaethon asterium. The Earth, when passing through the traces of dust left by the asteroid, reveals the burned particles in the Earth’s atmosphere as meteors. These meteors can be very bright and brightly colored. As meteors of intermediate speed, there are not as many persistent flashes as in other showers.

Meteors associated with a shower have similar orbits and appear to originate from the same place in the sky. The Geminids appear to emerge from a point in the constellation called Gemini, hence their name.