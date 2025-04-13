More
    Enjoy Holy Week in Costa Rica Responsibly and with Caution: Canatur’s Call

    All people are encouraged to exercise caution when visiting tourist destinations within the country and to adopt good practices

    By TCRN STAFF
    In the context of Holy Week, all national and international tourists are urged to enjoy these days of rest responsibly, prioritizing their personal safety and that of those accompanying them.

    Awareness campaign

    The recommendation is part of an awareness campaign aimed at those planning to vacation during this peak season, launched by the National Chamber of Tourism (Canatur).

    All people are encouraged to exercise caution when visiting tourist destinations within the country and to adopt good practices that guarantee a positive and risk-free experience, said Shirley Calvo, executive director of Canatur. “We urge all vacationers to enjoy their vacations responsibly and to always prioritize the personal safety and that of those accompanying them,” she stated.

    Recommendations:

    Take caution when visiting beaches, rivers, or pools; Avoid entering the water after eating or after consuming alcoholic beverages.

    Do not enter deep waters if you do not know how to swim or are not properly supervised.

    Keep children and the elderly, as well as personal belongings, under constant surveillance.

    Use sunscreen and stay hydrated throughout the day.

    Access protected areas only through authorized entrances and follow conservation rules.

    Always hire certified guides and formal tourism companies.

    Avoid traveling through lonely, dark, or unfamiliar areas; if in doubt, consult with local residents.

    Check the weather forecast and traffic conditions before traveling.

    SourceMelissa Gonzalez
    ViaWILMER USECHE
