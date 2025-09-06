Frequent consumption of energy drinks may not be as harmless as many think. A recent study from the University of Rochester, published in the journal Nature, suggests that one of the characteristic compounds in these drinks could accelerate the development of certain types of leukemia.

Taurine: The Amino Acid Under the Microscope

The compound in question is taurine, a non-essential amino acid that the body produces naturally and is found in foods such as meat and fish. Taurine is present in various tissues of the body, including the nervous system, muscles, heart, and eyes.

The problem arises because, in leukemia patients, bone marrow stem cells increase their production of taurine, and cancer cells absorb it through the TauT protein. This provides them with additional energy, which promotes their growth and accelerates disease progression.

Evidence in Animal Models

To test the effect of taurine on leukemia, researchers conducted experiments with mice. They found that by blocking the production or uptake of taurine by cancer cells, the spread of the disease was slowed, increasing the animals’ survival.

Although these results do not directly imply that energy drinks cause leukemia, they do warn that additional taurine consumption could accelerate disease progression in those already suffering from it. This is especially relevant because taurine is also used as a supplement to alleviate the side effects of chemotherapy.

Caution and Responsible Consumption

The study authors recommend carefully evaluating the use of taurine supplements or drinks in leukemia patients. “Since taurine is common in energy drinks and is often given to mitigate the side effects of chemotherapy, it is important to weigh the benefits against the potential risks,” they note.

In summary, while taurine has natural and beneficial functions for overall health, leukemia patients should be cautious about consuming additional taurine, whether through energy drinks or supplements.

