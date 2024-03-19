More
    Encadenados 2024 Will Allow Almost 900 Companies to Generate New Business in Costa Rica

    Costa Rican SMEs will be able to present proposals, ideas and projects to multinationals from free zones and exporters in order to generate new commercial relationships

    Nearly 900 Costa Rican companies will be able to do new business in Encadenados 2024, a platform that allows them to bring their proposals, ideas and projects to multinationals of the Free Zone Regime (RZF) and exporters of the Definitive Regime (RF), in order to generate new relationships commercial.Participants belong to industries such as electronics, life sciences, service centers, semiconductors and logistics, among others.

    The activity is organized by the Foreign Trade Promoter of Costa Rica (Procomer) and the Association of Free Zone Companies of Costa Rica (Azofras), and with only three editions it has become the epicenter of those seeking to expand their commercial horizons.

    The meeting not only seeks to facilitate business, but also to promote the exchange of knowledge and collaboration within the Costa Rican business ecosystem.The appointment is on May 8 and 9 at the ANDE Innovation and Training Center in San Antonio de Belén.

    In addition to the business conference, during the first day, there will be the presence of exhibitors, discussion forums, and networking spaces; all focused on the generation of knowledge and successful negotiations between the national ecosystem of SMEs and companies.

    Laura López, general manager of Procomer, highlights the potential of local suppliers and the importance of Encadenados 2024 to strengthen the national business fabric.

    For his part, Carlos Wong, president of AZOFRAS, highlights the need for these initiatives to promote successful negotiations and understand the capabilities of local SMEs.

    New opportunities for national companies

    “Chained allows us to open new opportunities so that more national companies can not only be part of the supply chain for the 499 companies that make up the sector, but can continue to diversify and specialize according to market conditions,” said Wong.

    A catalyst for the development of sustainable and innovative business relationships

    With a record expectation of nearly 2,000 business meetings, Encadenados 2024 promises to be a catalyst for the development of sustainable and innovative business relationships.Among the benefits offered by this event are the connection with local solutions, the development of new projects and the profiling of new suppliers in the market.

