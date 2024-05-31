Electricity Rates to Rise Between 15% and 20% Due to Higher Thermal Generation in Costa Rica

Electricity rates will increase between 15% and 20% as of 2025 in Costa Rica, due to higher thermal generation.The news was released this Monday by the Regulatory Authority of Public Services (Aresep), who stated that the adjustments are due to the increase in the consumption of thermal energy during 2023 and the first part of 2024.This, as a consequence of the El Niño Phenomenon and the decrease in rainfall.

Based on data up to April, the total amount that subscribers throughout the country will have to cover amounts to ¢193 billion.On this issue, Carlos Montenegro, from the Chamber of Industries, called for measures to be taken, such as, for example, that the increase be distributed over 24 months.Likewise, the business group has defended the approval of the project for the harmonization of the electricity market.

