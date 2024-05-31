More
    Electricity Rates to Rise Between 15% and 20% Due to Higher Thermal Generation in Costa Rica

    Industrialists call for approval for the opening of the electricity market

    By TCRN STAFF
    Electricity rates will increase between 15% and 20% as of 2025 in Costa Rica, due to higher thermal generation.The news was released this Monday by the Regulatory Authority of Public Services (Aresep), who stated that the adjustments are due to the increase in the consumption of thermal energy during 2023 and the first part of 2024.This, as a consequence of the El Niño Phenomenon and the decrease in rainfall.

    Based on data up to April, the total amount that subscribers throughout the country will have to cover amounts to ¢193 billion.On this issue, Carlos Montenegro, from the Chamber of Industries, called for measures to be taken, such as, for example, that the increase be distributed over 24 months.Likewise, the business group has defended the approval of the project for the harmonization of the electricity market.

