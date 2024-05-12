Electrical Rationing Would Be Extended For 3 Weeks: Find Out All the Details Here

As long as the ICE reservoirs are not filled and sufficient energy cannot be generated with the wind, electrical rationing will remain in force, which would imply between 2 and 3 weeks, according to the ICE reported today.In other words, as long as the rainy season does not start strongly, the country will have problems.

From when will rationing take place?

Starting next Monday, May 13.

What will be the schedule?

Power outages for different regions of the country would be made from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 to 10 p.m. in an extreme case.

However, the idea is that it is only on weekdays and from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

When and how can the final schedules be known?

Information on the final schedules for the cuts can be consulted starting Saturday, May 11, on the ICE and CNFL websites. Clients will only need to enter the NISE to obtain the data.

Will power cuts apply to rural areas?

Yes.

ICE asked consumers to consult the official media of other electricity companies such as, for example, JASEC (Cartago), ESPH (Heredia), Coopeguanacaste (Guanacaste), Coopealfaroruiz (Zarcero) and Coopesantos (Zona de los Santos), like Coopelesca (San Carlos).

How long will the emergency last?

At least a week.

However, as long as the ICE reservoirs are not filled and sufficient energy cannot be generated with the wind, electrical rationing will remain in force, which would take between 2 and 3 weeks.

How long would the blackouts last each day?

ICE clients must expect rationing that would range between 1 and 3 hours, which would depend on the need to add more hours of direct impact to consumers.

ICE will have to ration 10 to 15 hours in total per day for various regions together.

Could a customer go all day without power?

No, everything is being planned so that that does not happen.

Will there be any sector exempt from rationing?

Yes.ICE indicated that all high-voltage customers, located mainly in free zones, as well as hospitals and main health centers, will have continuous service.

As for the industrial sector, everything possible will be done to mitigate the impact.

How can I contribute to mitigating the national emergency?

It’s very simple, the institute called on the population to avoid energy waste.

Bathe only once a day, turn off air conditioners, do not keep lights on that are not being used, nor appliances such as televisions, radios and others.

What is the energy emergency due to?

The effect of El Niño prolonged the dry season and decreased rainfall in 2023, which meant that the ICE reservoirs did not fill and therefore, it is not possible to generate enough hydroelectric energy.On the other hand, two companies contracted for bunker electricity generation suffered delays.

