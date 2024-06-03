Electric Vehicle Users Will Be Able to Access a New Public Charging Network in Costa Rica

The Costa Rican company ELCO -EnergíasLimpias de Costa Rica-, officially launched its charging network for electric vehicle users.In a first phase, this network will have 50 7.6 kW medium charging stations, and will later be complemented with 25 14 kW direct current (DC) fast chargers.

This charging network will be installed throughout the country based on a robust analysis carried out by the company that takes into consideration variables such as the battery capacity of the electric vehicles on the market, the gross weight and the typography of the country.

Eliminating the range anxiety

According to Daniel Castillo, president and founder of Elco, “The creation of a charging network like this aims to eliminate the range anxiety that electric vehicle users may experience. As these vehicles gain popularity and their sales increase in the country, we want to ensure that drivers feel more confident and safe as they travel throughout Costa Rica.”

The charging network and these new stations will be managed through Elco’s platform, called Attila, users must download the app for free on App Store and Play Store and this way they will be able to access the location, real-time connection of the new charging stations and the cost of the charging service which will be $4 an hour.

A call to receive a charging station for free

To support businesses across the country, Elco will announce in the coming days a call through its social networks. In this call, owners of restaurants, hotels, stores and supermarkets will have the opportunity to apply to receive a charging station for free and be part of the charging network.

From Elco we are committed to innovation and sustainability and in this sense, we are interested in working with companies that follow this same line, as we believe that this not only comes to generate a solution for domestic users of electric vehicles but also for tourism. We know that approximately 70% of tourists who come to the country rent a vehicle to get around, currently more and more car rental agencies are changing their fleets to electric vehicles, but we need to assure these tourists that they will have a place to charge their vehicles, generating an attractive option for them to move around in electric vehicles”, said María José Ventura, Elco’s Commercial Manager.

