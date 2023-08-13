Electric Animals, Twelve Hours of Continuous Music in Costa Rica

The electronic music festival, ONEIRO, returns for its second edition this year produced by the Electric Animals collective, confirming a stellar performance by 14 national and eight international DJs.

The event will take place on September 2 at the Costa Rica Convention Center, distributed in two impressive scenarios. ONEIRO is not just a festival; it is a sensory experience.

Total Inspiration

Inspired by the world’s most iconic electronic music events, it promises an unprecedented laser presentation in San Jose, guaranteeing attendees an epic experience.

“We are going to have an internationally renowned visualist and light and laser operators, which guarantees that this will be the most spectacular laser show in the city”, enthuses Sam Zahedi, representative of Electric Animals.

This year’s edition surpasses itself, offering more than 30 site activations and the participation of more than 30 artists in art exhibitions, live painting, decoration and other attractions.

Get your ticket now

Tickets are now available at https://xrticketscr.com/. The “early bird” tickets have already sold out, but there are still options with prices starting at 38,400 colones. More than a festival, ONEIRO is a heartfelt tribute.

“ONEIRO was the stage name of one of the members of Electric Animals who sadly passed away in 2021 due to COVID. This festival is a tribute to our dear friend,” reveals Sam.

Line-up

The international line-up features talents such as HOSH, EelkeKleijn, Max Chapman, Brigado Crew, Carbon, Ubbah, Alan Nieves and Kinahau.In addition, outstanding national talents such as Javee, Maria Wabe, Alel, Fernando Melo, Ces Castro, among others, join. Electric Animals has ambitious visions for the future of the festival.

Since 2018, Electric Animals has been a collective of national DJs dedicated to the production of high-quality electronic music events in Costa Rica.