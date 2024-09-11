Effects of Seawater on the Skin: Myths and Realities

Salty sea water offers benefits for the skin thanks to its natural properties, being used in treatments such as spas. However, there are also myths and contraindications to take into account about bathing in the sea.

Sea water, with its characteristic salinity, has long been recognized for its beneficial effects on the skin. In Costa Rica, where beaches are one of the favorite vacation destinations for many people, it is important to know both the benefits and risks associated with contact with salt water. Although many beauty centers and spas use seawater in their treatments, some myths and erroneous beliefs about its properties also circulate.

Among the proven benefits of seawater for the skin, its exfoliating capacity stands out. The salinity of the water acts as a natural agent that helps eliminate dead cells and purify the toxins and impurities accumulated in the epidermis. In addition, salt water has antiseptic and antibiotic properties, which promotes the healing of small wounds, cuts and grazes, as EFESalud points out. These qualities can also be beneficial in treating facial skin problems, such as acne.

Another positive aspect of seawater is its contribution to the production of vitamin D in the body. The combination of sun exposure and contact with salt water stimulates the internal synthesis of this vitamin, essential for maintaining the vitality and elasticity of the skin.

Precautions and contraindications.

Despite the multiple benefits, it is necessary to take into account some risks associated with seawater. One of them is the possible skin irritation caused by salinity and prolonged sun exposure. To avoid this, it is recommended to wash well after a day at the beach, removing traces of salt and sand, and moisturizing the skin with creams or aloe vera.

Another point to consider is that, although the sea has disinfectant power for superficial wounds, it is not advisable to bathe in the sea when you have infected wounds. Salt water can worsen the infection due to the presence of marine bacteria. In these cases, it is preferable to treat the wounds at home with warm water and salt.

How to take advantage of the benefits of seawater

To enjoy the positive effects of seawater on the skin, experts advise taking sea baths regularly, always in moderation and with adequate sun protection. It is also possible to recreate the benefits at home, adding sea salt to the bathtub or using cosmetic products that contain algae extracts or seawater in their composition.

In short, salt sea water can be an ally for the health and beauty of the skin, as long as the necessary precautions are taken into account and both the real benefits and the myths associated with its use are known. Enjoying sea bathing responsibly and carefully will allow you to make the most of the natural properties of salt water.

