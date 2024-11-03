More
    Effective Tips to Maintain Energy and Avoid Fatigue

    Useful recommendations that can make a difference

    By TCRN STAFF
    For many people, maintaining energy throughout the day and avoiding constant fatigue can seem like a challenge, but a recent study from Harvard University offers some useful recommendations that can make a difference.

    Small adjustments in eating habits

    Harvard suggests that small adjustments in eating habits and meal timing can greatly contribute to maintaining stable energy levels. According to the university’s official Instagram profile, a mid-morning snack can be essential. Having a snack about four hours after breakfast helps stabilize blood sugar and prevent the energy drain that usually occurs mid-day.

    Additionally, Harvard suggests including low glycemic index foods in the diet, as their sugars are absorbed slowly, preventing the rapid energy drop that usually occurs after consuming sugars and refined starches.

    Some of these recommended foods are:

    Proteins

    Healthy oils, such as olive oil

    Whole grains

    Vegetables high in fiber

    Nuts

    The ‘Cigna’ portal also complements these tips with practical recommendations to maintain energy, such as taking five to ten-minute walks, alternating between activity and rest, avoiding the consumption of alcohol, nicotine, and caffeine, and ensuring quality sleep. It is also suggested to spend quality time with friends and limit screen time. These small adjustments, according to research, can help have a more productive and less exhausting day, promoting overall well-being in daily life.

