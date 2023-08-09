Educational Centers in Costa Rica Will Recycle and Win in the Second Edition of the Ambientados Award

Kimberly-Clark Costa Rica invites schools and colleges located in the GAM, to participate in the second edition of the AmbientaDOS Award, 2023. This initiative aims to educate, encourage and recycle valuable waste, including paper, plastic, cardboard, glass, aluminum, Tetra Pak, brass, tin, among others.

The first prize will be US$2,000, the second place will receive US$1,500 and this year, a third prize of US$800 is added. The winning educational centers will be able to invest this money to improve the infrastructure of their facilities for the benefit of their students and teachers.

In 2022, the Alfredo Volio Jiménez school, located in Birrí de Santa Bárbara de Heredia, obtained first place. This institution indicated that it will use the money from the prize awarded to improve the English classroom and purchase audiovisual equipment; On the other hand, the San Rafael de Santa Ana school ranked second and with the recognition received, it intends to improve the environmental classroom and develop new projects related to this topic.

How to take part?

The educational centers that are interested in the contest must be accredited by the Ministry of Public Education (MEP) and be located in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM). In addition, as an additional requirement during the execution period, they must participate exclusively in this recycling initiative, which means that they must not be linked to another similar contest in conjunction with another public or private entity.

As part of the evaluation process of the participants, a recycling manager authorized by Kimberly-Clark will visit each educational center to review the conditions of the material, weigh it and collect the recoverable waste.

“We are very excited to present the second call for the AmbientaDOS Award, an initiative that promotes a culture of recycling among children and youth in Costa Rica. We invite educational centers to participate so that they can win and improve their infrastructure, in addition to learning and educating more about the circular economy and sustainability, commented Juan Felipe Isaza, vice president of Kimberly-Clark Latin America North.

Trajectory in favor of environmental education

For 14 years, the program has carried out work to raise environmental awareness and social responsibility that is carried out in conjunction with strategic allies. On the AmbientaDOS Facebook profile, you will find information on how to properly separate waste, reuse it, make compost and other tips on environmental conservation.

How and where to recycle?

AmbientaDOS has 20 strategic alliances with different specialized collectors who receive plastic, glass, paper, cardboard, cans, tinplate and Tetra Pak. Those interested in recycling have the following places available:

Alajuela: In Río Segundo, San Rafael, Florencia, San Ramón and Alvarado hardware store, as well as Pital de San Carlos.

San José: In San Pedro, San José Centro, Ciudad Colón and in San Antonio de Escazú.

Cartago: In Oreamuno.

Guanacaste: In Liberia and Philadelphia.

Lemon: In Guácimo.