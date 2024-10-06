This October, the canton of Sarapiquí comes together to showcase its natural, cultural, and gastronomic wealth through ECOFEST, Sustainable Culture and Tourism, organized by the Sarapiquí Tourism Chamber (CATUSA), the Municipality of Sarapiquí, the Ecovida Foundation – Lapa Verde Refuge, and sponsored by ZooDallas.

This cantonal initiative, which will take place from October 2 to 27, aims to promote the Sarapiquí area and educate both residents and tourists about the importance of environmental care, encouraging participation in ecological activities.

Involving culture, sports, tourism, and other activities

Lisbeth Corrales, from the Sarapiquí Chamber of Tourism (CATUSA), explains, “From CATUSA, we want to invite all Costa Ricans and locals to enjoy ECOFEST in the month of October.” A fair that we have been organizing for several years, which involves culture, sports, tourism, and other activities that can be done in Sarapiquí, such as rafting, canopy tours, and boat tours, to name a few. “Additionally, in the month of October, everything will be on sale, and in the hotel industry, people will find better prices.”

For her part, Vanessa Rodríguez, the mayor of the Municipality of Sarapiquí, assures that Ecofest brings together many organizations to celebrate the canton of Sarapiquí with cultural, sports, and traditional activities.”We want you to discover this canton that has a lot to offer and that also connects you with the tropical forest,” Rodríguez added.

Raptors Festival

During the Ecofest, the Raptors Festival will also take place from October 5 to 20, providing a great opportunity for bird lovers to witness the migration of this species from the Lapa Verde Refuge, viewing from the tower.

Randall Montoya, a biologist from the Ecovida Foundation – Lapa Verde Refuge, comments that “witnessing the migration of the Raptors from the tower of the Refuge is a unique experience, and on October 19 we will have an open house, as it is one of the most important days of migration.” From the EcoVida Hawk Watch project and together with 10 other organizations, we are organizing this bird festival, which is the first in the country and the canton called Migratory Birds. We will have many activities such as mobile observation stations, school activities, talks, open doors at the Refuge, and more.

Discover Sarapiquí in October with special rates

The event includes workshops, talks, fairs for sustainable products, and recreational activities, all aimed at raising participants’ awareness about the protection of the natural environment and highlighting Sarapiquí as a top ecotourism destination.

This year, they introduced new attractions such as Wings in Flight, the Festival of Migratory Birds of Prey, the International Gastronomic Festival, cultural activities for the whole family, the Environmental and Cultural Fair (OET), Tope, ENCUAMTUR Cultural, Environmental, and Tourist Meeting, the Moth Dance, the 5th Date and Closing of the National Mountain Biking Cup, and many more activities.

The activity schedule begins on October 2nd in Horquetas, where exclusive activities for seniors will take place, such as bingo, board games, snack and coffee sales, cultural activities, and more.

Then, from October 4th to 5th, they will have a Farm Trip to Sarapiquí. This is a tour for travel agencies, and they will visit the main attractions of the area. Exit from Sarapiquí.

On October 5th, the famous Moth Dance will take place at the Horquetas Hall at 6:00 PM. They will have a DJ, traditional dances, and sales.From October 5 to 6, the final of the MTB Cup in the Kids category, Past the Line, and the closing of the National MTB Cup will take place.

For bird lovers, from October 5 to 20, various Bird Observatories will take place, where people will have information about the migration of Raptors, and optical equipment and printed guides will be provided.

This activity will have a route and will take place on October 5th from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Trimbina Reserve. On October 12th from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Río Cuarto Park.On October 18 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Recreational Park, Puerto Viejo, and on October 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the La Selva OET Reserve.

On October 12th, in the area of Virgen de Sarapiquí, there will be activities such as poetry, a concert, a crafts exhibition, Latin dance, a BMX show, gastronomy, and folk dancing.

On the other hand, on October 19, the first edition of the Raptors Festival will take place at the Lapa Verde Refuge, located in Chilamate, featuring cultural presentations, a crafts fair, food, a concert, a bird masquerade, an international exhibitor, an award ceremony for Bird Stories, and a crafts competition. Additionally, they will have an open house for a tour that includes a visit to the migratory bird observation tower from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

On October 20, the OET-UNA Environmental and Cultural Fair will take place at Flaminia. (OET La Selva). There will be talks, workshops, artistic presentations, craft sales, a science fair, a walk along the trails, and more.

Finally, on October 27, EcoFest will close the month of activities with a traditional Horse Parade in Puerto Viejo.And most importantly, there are accommodation and tour options available all month in the area with special rates for this season.

For Ecofest 2024, there is support from the Sarapiquí River Tourism Association, ASADA Horquetas, and the Integral Development Association of Finca 6 and Puerto Viejo. Among other organizations, individuals, and private companies.The organizers extend a warm invitation to Costa Ricans to visit Sarapiquí and enjoy the EcoFest with family and friends.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR