The Technical Directorate of the Arenal Huetar Norte Conservation Area of ​​the National System of Conservation Areas, informs the inhabitants of the surrounding areas to the Arenal Volcano National Park, Caño Negro National Wildlife Refuge that will begin on September 23rd, 2019 Protected Areas Demarcation Project (ASP): Arenal Volcano National Park (PNVA), Caño Negro National Wildlife Refuge (RNVSCN)

In the upcoming weeks, the process of physical demarcation of the boundaries of the Protected Wild Areas mentioned above will be initiated according to the creation decrees (PNVA: September 30th, 1991 through Executive Decree No. 20791-MIRENEM, and RNVSCN Executive Decree N° 15120-MAG of January 20th, 1984).

This project will benefit the owners of nearby farms and those that are immersed within these ASPs by having clarity about the real limits of these Protected Wild Areas and their farms.

For inquiries and information contact:

• Arenal Volcano National Park. Phone: 22004192, e-mail: [email protected]

• Caño Negro National Wildlife Refuge. Phone: 24711580, e-mail: [email protected]

• ACAHN Regional Directorate. Phone: 24600055, extension 109, e-mail: [email protected], [email protected]