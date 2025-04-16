Guanacaste Airport, a member of the VINCI Airports network, in view of the high volume of visitation and traffic during Easter, shares a series of recommendations to help travelers enjoy a safe trip and ensure smooth operations.

The main recommendations are:

Arrive at least three hours in advance for international flights. You can check the airport website for real-time flight status information.

Check in online in advance or through self-service kiosks. This is an option to save time and lines at the airport and can be done from the airline’s website or app.

Check the necessary travel documents: visa, tickets, and passport. Also, have documents on hand for immigration control.

Respect the weight and size restrictions for checked baggage, carry-on baggage, and personal belongings.

If you are traveling with pets, make sure you have all the legal permits required by Costa Rica and the destination country.

Guanacaste Airport offers the VPass service for those who wish to request a more expedited and priority process through security, immigration, and customs. This service can be purchased through www.guanacasteairport.com for both arrivals and departures.

Avoid removing shells or any type of vegetation from the beaches. This damages the ecosystem and will be confiscated at airport security.

Hire authorized ground transportation services.

If you are leaving the country, the airport has long-term parking available for those arriving in their own vehicles, with hourly, daily, or weekly rates.

Guanacaste Airport also reminds you of the travel requirements established by the following embassies:

United States: You must have a B-2 visa for tourism or a B-1/B-2 visa for tourism and business, and a valid passport.Contact: (506) 2519-2000

Canada: You must have an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) if you qualify; otherwise, you need a valid Canadian visa or U.S. nonimmigrant visa.Contact: (506) 2242-4400

United Kingdom: An ETA and the passport linked to it are required. If you changed your passport, you must apply for a new ETA. You do not need a visa if your sole purpose of travel is tourism or business.Contact: (506) 2258-2025

A safe and smooth experience

“We encourage passengers to have a safe and smooth experience, complying with immigration requirements. According to projections, we will have traffic exceeding 12,000 people during peak operating days. Our team is prepared to assist passengers and provide the necessary support for a pleasant, safe, and hassle-free flight, optimizing every stage of the journey, from planning to the final destination.” César Jaramillo, General Manager of Guanacaste Airport.

