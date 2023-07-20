More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Dust From The Sahara Will Not Reach Costa Rica, But It Will Reduce Rainy Conditions

    According to IMN experts, the presence of dust in the Caribbean Sea is creating a drier environment in Central America

    By TCRN STAFF
    13
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) reported that the dust from the Sahara will not reach Costa Rica, but it will influence the decrease in rainfall. According to experts, the presence of dust in the Caribbean Sea is creating a drier environment in Central America.

    “This situation favors more isolated rainfall, but it could be intense in a localized way,” said the IMN. For example on both coasts and the North Zone.But a significant concentration of dust is not expected over the country in the coming days, the IMN added.

    “It will be from Thursday, that the rains will begin to appear in a more isolated way, concentrating mainly on the coast of the Central Pacific, South Pacific and the North Zone plains,” indicated the IMN.

    What specialists do foresee is an increase in the intensity of the wind in the center of the Caribbean basin, which will generate occasional gusts over the mountain ranges until the weekend.

    As far as tropical waves are concerned, only tropical wave #20 will be crossing the country this week. Tropical wave #21 is in the middle of the Atlantic and will enter the Caribbean Sea towards the weekend.

    Forecast

    On the other hand, temperatures will also remain high throughout the national territory, by climatic region they are:

    Central Valley: 30 degrees

    North Pacific: 34 degrees

    Central Pacific: 31 degrees

    South Pacific: 32 degrees

    Caribbean: 30 degrees

    North Zone: 32 degrees

    “For the mornings, we foresee variable cloudiness from total to partial in the national territory. With the possibility of rain on the coast of Limón from the early hours,”said the Institute.

    While in the afternoon, mostly cloudy conditions are expected to remain, with scattered rains and thunderstorms in the mountain ranges, the Central Pacific and South Pacific coast, as well as the plains of the North Zone and North Caribbean.At night, cloudy conditions will prevail, as well as occasional rains in the plains of the North Zone.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    SourceMariana Mena
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Foundation Costa Rica Canada Provides Credit Products Through Partners in Hojancha and Jicaral
    Next article
    Take Advantage of These Free Workshops to Promote Mental Health and Well-Being in San Jose
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EconomicTCRN STAFF -

    Emotional Salary: A Benefit in Pro of Labor Relations in Costa Rica

    If we carefully analyze the figure of the emotional salary, we will see that it generates great benefits for both employers and workers.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »