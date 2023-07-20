Dust From The Sahara Will Not Reach Costa Rica, But It Will Reduce Rainy Conditions

The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) reported that the dust from the Sahara will not reach Costa Rica, but it will influence the decrease in rainfall. According to experts, the presence of dust in the Caribbean Sea is creating a drier environment in Central America.

“This situation favors more isolated rainfall, but it could be intense in a localized way,” said the IMN. For example on both coasts and the North Zone.But a significant concentration of dust is not expected over the country in the coming days, the IMN added.

“It will be from Thursday, that the rains will begin to appear in a more isolated way, concentrating mainly on the coast of the Central Pacific, South Pacific and the North Zone plains,” indicated the IMN.

What specialists do foresee is an increase in the intensity of the wind in the center of the Caribbean basin, which will generate occasional gusts over the mountain ranges until the weekend.

As far as tropical waves are concerned, only tropical wave #20 will be crossing the country this week. Tropical wave #21 is in the middle of the Atlantic and will enter the Caribbean Sea towards the weekend.

Forecast

On the other hand, temperatures will also remain high throughout the national territory, by climatic region they are:

Central Valley: 30 degrees

North Pacific: 34 degrees

Central Pacific: 31 degrees

South Pacific: 32 degrees

Caribbean: 30 degrees

North Zone: 32 degrees

“For the mornings, we foresee variable cloudiness from total to partial in the national territory. With the possibility of rain on the coast of Limón from the early hours,”said the Institute.

While in the afternoon, mostly cloudy conditions are expected to remain, with scattered rains and thunderstorms in the mountain ranges, the Central Pacific and South Pacific coast, as well as the plains of the North Zone and North Caribbean.At night, cloudy conditions will prevail, as well as occasional rains in the plains of the North Zone.