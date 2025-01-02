Accessibility as a universal right has become an essential element in the environments, processes, goods, products and services that any society must provide to its citizens.

For this reason, the Costa Rican National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC-MINAE) has been implementing objects, instruments, tools and devices that allow and will allow them to make the Protected Wildlife Areas understandable, usable and practicable for all people in conditions of safety, comfort and in the most autonomous and natural way possible.

Therefore, several Protected Wildlife Areas already have plastic walkways or universal trails, convinced that tourism is a fundamental right for all, as well as the right to equal opportunities, non-discrimination and social integration for accessible tourism visitors.

Accessible tourism are the services and infrastructures that allow access to this activity to an important segment of the population, according to their needs and interests, whether they are people with temporary disabilities (pregnant women, people in casts, among others) or with permanent disabilities (motor, sensory and intellectual), such as the elderly.

Fundamental for quality of life

SINAC recognizes that for people with disabilities, as well as for people without disabilities, tourism activities are fundamental for their quality of life. That is why SINAC works to provide space, products or services with conditions of comfort, safety and equality for all people and in particular, for those who have a disability.

National resident visitors, over 65 years of age, who carry a Gold Citizen card, are admitted free of charge to National Parks and protected wildlife areas. This exemption applies both in protected areas with on-site ticket sales, as well as in 11 destinations with online ticket sales on the SICORE platform.

On the other hand, in accordance with Decree No. 34164-MINAE, every second Wednesday of each month, residents are allowed free access to Wildlife Protected Areas.

Currently 12 Wildlife Protected Areas have plastic walkways

David Chavarría, executive director of SINAC, indicated that, “Accessible beaches facilitate access and enjoyment for all users, especially those with limited mobility, as well as the elderly, who will be the main beneficiaries of this new infrastructure that will make it easier for them to enjoy the sea”. He also said that we find in these projects, the perfect encounter between recycling and inclusion, which is a pending and a debt as a country to solve accessibility at all levels in our protected wild areas.

Mr. Chavarría added, “This infrastructure improves the tourist experience and the enjoyment of the sea for people with disabilities and their families; a sustainable destination must also be accessible,” he concluded.

Protected Wildlife Areas to Serve Accessible Tourism:

Cahuita National Park is accessible by elevated trails. In Playa Blanca you can reach the beach with the walkway and in Puerto Vargas, the Cativos trail that goes to the Casona. The plastic walkway in Playa Blanca is 350m long and has a resting bay and the Cativos trail in Puerto Vargas is 2km long and has 3 resting bays. There is also an amphibious chair in this National Park after coordination with the area.

Carara National Park has a 1,172m long universal trail, several wheelchairs, walkers, crutches and canes. There are animal figures on the trail so that visually impaired people can feel the shape of some of the fauna that can be found in this area. In addition, there is a haptic map, information in Braille, accessibility ramps for parking, restrooms, visitation areas, observation bays, tactile tiles and curbs.

Poás Volcano National Park has the “Poor Man’s Parasol” trail, 800m long, with 3 wheelchairs available for those who require them. Access to this Protected Area is for all people including people with disabilities, for example, with reduced mobility.

Manuel Antonio National Park has an elevated trail “El Manglar” of 726m distance to the beach where you can find the accessible walkway of 164m to enter the sea. On the trail you will find 10 resting bays, all with interpretive signage of the site. If you wish to reserve the amphibious chair to enter the sea, you can do so by calling 2777-5185.

Santa Rosa National Park offers tourists the “Indio desnudo” trail, 580m long, with rest bays every 100 meters, easy to read interpretive signs, QR codes with audio that indicate the interpretation of the trail. Figures in the rest bays to touch. Tactile tiles and curbing for ease of movement. The footprint of the trail is made of permeable concrete with slopes of less than 10%.

On the other hand, in Rincon de la Vieja National Park, in the Pailas sector, there is a 1 km section where the trail’s footprint is concrete with slopes of less than 10%. With railings along this section of the trail, you will reach the viewpoint and find a bench at the end of the trail.

Irazú Volcano National Park has a trail that goes to the main crater viewpoint, as well as to the Diego de la Haya Crater, being accessible to all people and the infrastructure has ramps to enter the main boulevard to this site. There are also restrooms and a cafeteria that are accessible according to Law 7600.

La Cangreja National Park has accessibility along the trail to reach the lookout point, which is adapted for everyone.

The Caño Negro National Mixed Wildlife Refuge has the first accessible dock at the national level and in the Central American Region, therefore, it allows accessibility for people with reduced mobility and other types of disabilities so that they can take tours in the wetland. It has a water trail “Los Chocuacos” of 800m. The visitor center is accessible and there are local companies in the community that have modified boats to provide service to people with limited mobility.

In the Gandoca-Manzanillo National Wildlife Refuge, specifically in the Manzanillo sector, there is a 5 km trail that goes from Manzanillo to Gandoca with a 12 m access ramp that leads to the viewpoint. There is also a walkway in the forest on stilts that measures 3m.

There are 2 wheelchairs available for use by people with reduced mobility who require them in coordination with the park administration.

In the Arenal Volcano National Park, in the Peninsula sector, you will find the 1.2 km long Los Miradores Trail, the trail is accessible to all people, even if they have reduced mobility. The protected area has 1 wheelchair to be used if necessary. You can coordinate its use with the park administration.

Junquillal National Wildlife Refuge became the first accessible beach in the province of Guanacaste on December 3, 2022. It has 4 picnic tables with wheelchair access, with a 100 meter walkway for people with disabilities to enter the sea through the beach. An aquatic wheelchair is also available on site.

