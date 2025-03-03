Dulce Agüero Makes History by Becoming First Costa Rican Surfer to Participate in Bodyboarding Tournament at Hawaii

Costa Rican surfer Dulce Agüero will be the protagonist of a historic participation in the Hawaii Pipeline Bodyboarding Championship 2025, one of the most important and challenging championships in the world. Agüero will be the first Costa Rican athlete to compete in this event. The tournament runs through March 10 at the Banzai Pipeline on the north shore of Oahu, Hawaii.

Dulce, who has established herself as one of the best bodyboarders in Costa Rica, will share the stage with the biggest names in the discipline in an event that brings together the best bodyboarding and surfing athletes on a global level.

Central American champion

The women’s competitions that began on March 1st. The presence of the Costa Rican was confirmed after her victory as national champion in 2024. In addition, she holds the Central American title, which has catapulted her to this international stage.

Paving the way

With her participation in the Hawaii Pipeline Bodyboarding Championship, Dulce Agüero not only becomes the first Costa Rican to compete in this world-renowned event, but also paves the way for more national athletes to project themselves internationally, raising the profile of bodyboarding in Costa Rica.

