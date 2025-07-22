Two Costa Ricans will never forget the moment they had last month at Dua Lipa’s concert in Antwerp, Belgium.The Costa Ricans were in the front row, and when the British artist got out and approached them, one of them told her they had traveled from Costa Rica for her show.This was while her companion held a sign that read “We flew in from Costa Rica.”

Dua Lipa first asked her name, to which she replied Maripaz.She then asked if they had traveled from Costa Rica, and they both said yes, and she seemed excited. Moments later, she asked them if they were having a good time, to which they replied yes, and she thanked them.

World Tour

Dua Lipa is currently on her Radical Optimism tour in 2025, which includes dates in Europe, North America, Oceania, and Latin America, with concerts in stadiums and arenas.

Then Latin America

The Latin American leg begins in November and will visit Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, and Mexico. Tickets for the tour have been sold through pre-sale and general sale, with dates varying by city.

