Dozens of Artisans Exhibit Their Work within the Framework of The Costa Rican National Festival of Arts in the West

Dozens of artisans exhibit their work within the framework of the National Festival of Arts in the West of the country. The Western Crafts and Design Fair will visit the central parks of San Ramón, Naranjo, Sarchí and Grecia within the framework of the XVI National Arts Festival (FNA) 2023.This activity will offer the public products such as traditional and contemporary crafts, jewelry, fashion, textiles, among other items.

The Western Crafts and Design Fair provides an opportunity for 20 enterprises from different cantons in the area to present their brands. Also for them to exhibit and market their works.

Promoting economic recovery

In addition, it allows them to work together and take their products to new places where their products are not regularly offered, thus promoting economic recovery, the organizers of the FNA reported.

“The fair allows an alliance between the enterprises, since they usually always participate in fairs in their own canton. So, by participating in FNA2023, they have the opportunity to work in your own canton, together with the others; also, visit the other communities”, commented MarianellaProtti, general producer of FNA2023.

The details

The Western Crafts and Design Fair will be offered at the FNA2023 venues, always from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.In San Ramón it takes place from last Friday the 4th to Sunday the 6th of August in the Alberto Manuel Brenespark. In Naranjo it will be presented on Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 August in the central park.

In Sarchí it will be on August 9 and 10 in the soccer field and to finish on August 11, 12 and 13 in the Greciapark.

“We are a small company that works with hand-painted crafts to decorate a corner of the home. My husband started with a little workshop, to work on painting.

“We began to help him and little by little my daughters got involved and now we paint wheels, trays, umbrellas, fabrics. For us it is a pride to be here at the Festival, to show what we do with the tradition of Costa Rican art through typical painting and we, as a family, feel very proud,” said Grays Salazar, an artisan from Sarchí.

The 2023 National Arts Festival is a production of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, carried out through the Center for Artistic and Cultural Production, with the support of the local governments of San Ramón, Naranjo, Palmares, Sarchí and Grecia.