Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, is in Costa Rica enjoying a private vacation on the Pacific coast. During her stay, she has chosen to stay away from the media spotlight and focus on recreational activities with family and friends. Among these activities is surfing, a sport she practices at the Take Off Surf School, located in Playa Hermosa, in the district of Cóbano, Puntarenas. This information was confirmed by the local press.

Away from the media spotlight

Jesús Zabala, owner of the surf school, told the media outlet that Ivanka is taking part in a personalized course that began the same day she arrived in the country, April 11.

Who is Ivanka?

Ivana Marie “Ivanka” Trump is the second child of Donald Trump, the president of the United States, and his first wife, Ivana. She was a senior advisor in her father’s first administration (2017–2021), and also the director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship.

Born and raised in Manhattan, She pursued higher education at Georgetown University before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania, where she graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in economics in 2004.Trump converted to Judaism prior to marrying Jared Kushner, a real estate developer, in 2009. The couple have three children.

