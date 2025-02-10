“I am pleased to announce that Melinda Hildebrand will be the next United States Ambassador to Costa Rica.” In this way, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, confirmed the nomination of who will be his ambassador to the country. The announcement was made this past week on his social network Truth.

Hildebrad is a businesswoman and philanthropist, areas in which Trump defines her as “incredibly successful.” She is vice president of the Hildebrand Foundation and vice president of Hilcorp Ventures Inc. She is also president and owner of the River Oaks Donuts food business. “She will fight tirelessly to protect the interests of the United States abroad. Especially in trade and immigration,” Trump said.

Who is the new Ambassador?

According to the biography shared by the Upper Snowmass Creek Caucus, Hildebrand is a Business Administrator from the University of Texas at Austin. She is married to Jeffery D. Hildebrand and they have 3 children. She is also known by the nickname “Mindy” and has her businesses established in Texas.

In addition to her own companies, Hildebrand participates in the boards of directors of Saint Thomas University and the University of Texas at Austin. She also serves in artistic spaces such as the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston.

The new representative joins two other women as delegates from the United States in recent years. In his first administration, Trump opted for Florida businesswoman Sharon Day. Joe Biden, for his part, opted for Cynthia Telles, a health expert from California.

The announcement of the new representative comes the same week that Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Costa Rica as part of his first official trip abroad.

Designated, but with a process before coming to Costa Rica

A key detail is that Hildebrand’s designation does not imply her automatic arrival in Costa Rica. The United States Constitution entrusts the president with appointing the heads of diplomatic missions. These, subsequently, must go through the filter of the Senate, which must ratify them. These processes can have a variable duration.

For example, took office in October 2017, when Trump had already been in office for almost 10 months. Telles, the past ambassador, for her part, was announced in June 2021 and arrived in March 2022, more than a year after Joe Biden took office.

Meanwhile, the Embassy is in charge of a “Chargé D’Affaires.” The position is known in diplomacy as “Chargé d’Affaires,” the highest-ranking one that handles the delegation while the head arrives.

Michael Flores is currently in that office. He is a Californian, with a Master’s degree in International Affairs from George Washington University and a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College.

