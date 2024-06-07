Dominical-Bahía Ballena Already Has Its Tourism Destination Management Plan

The Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), delivers the document of the Integral Destination Management Plan formulated with the participation of the Municipality of Osa, the Chamber of Tourism and Commerce of Bahia Ballena and the active forces of the destination.

The program was designed to strengthen tourism management and provide support to local organizations to lead the processes and promote sustainability, inclusion and innovation in Dominical-Bahia Ballena, in addition, it allows to trace and direct a course of action to implement strategies and projects to strengthen and make the destination more competitive.

“The ICT has dedicated heart, soul and life to the Integral Management Program for Tourist Destinations, since it constitutes a tool with a vision towards the future so that the different communities dedicated to tourism can self-manage their attractions, their experiences and all the good that this activity leaves for the local inhabitants. With the delivery of this plan, the route that these communities must follow to have the best results in the field of tourism is determined. We are proud of the results obtained and we hope to continue working together to continue developing results for the good of all”, commented William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism.

The presentation took place in the Municipality of Osa with the presence of the Minister of Tourism William Rodríguez, Minor Anchía, Mayor of the Municipality of Osa, Pilar Salazar, President of the Chamber of Tourism and Commerce of Bahia Ballena, tourism entrepreneurs and other actors who participated in the active construction of the plan.

The official presentation marks the beginning of its implementation and execution in the area for the next five years. From that moment on, the municipality, the tourism chamber of the area and other local actors will assume the leadership and responsibility for the execution of the plan, while the ICT will have a role of accompaniment and advice for its fulfillment.

Tourism potential and natural treasure

The Centro de DesarrolloTurístico Dominical-Bahía Ballena receives between 100,000 and 150,000 international tourists, mainly from the United States and Canada, and 100,000 to 150,000 domestic tourists per year. Visitors seek its tombolo or whale tail, its rocky platforms, corals, sea turtles, dolphins, whales, waterfalls, caves, cliffs, islands, crags, viewpoints, mangroves and coastal forests, which are circumscribed in the 30 kilometers of accessible coastline and close to each other.

According to ICT data, in the destination there are 317 lodging companies with 1713 rooms and 106 establishments with gastronomic offer of different qualities and prices, where the value of seafood products stands out.

Many tourist activities

Its main tourist attractions are coastal, promoting activities such as swimming, diving, snorkeling, whale watching, surfing, hiking, active observation of flora and fauna and bird watching, which are the basis for developing existing products in the destination.

