If you have a small or medium-sized enterprise (SME) committed to sustainability, this is your opportunity to receive national visibility and recognition. The National Council of Rectors (Conare) has launched the call for applications for the Award for Innovation in Business Environmental Management with a Focus on Climate Change.

This award seeks to highlight projects that truly make a difference in the fight against climate change, especially those driven by innovation and sustainability. The initiative is part of the effort by public universities to involve the productive sector in real solutions to environmental challenges.

Who can apply?

Public companies, large companies, MSMEs, associations, cooperatives, and other organizations from any sector that have developed environmental projects with a clear focus on climate change mitigation and adaptation are eligible to participate.

The award seeks to recognize projects with results and a vision for impact. It doesn’t matter if the company is small; if the idea is good, innovative, and ongoing, it can compete.

What do companies win?

Winning organizations will receive:

An official certificate recognizing the merits obtained in their category

A commemorative statuette as a symbol of the recognition granted

A promotional video and dissemination on the institutional networks of public universities

Honorable mentions for projects that meet the requirements established in the Evaluation Regulations

In addition, this is a showcase for your SME to gain visibility and credibility on an increasingly important topic: sustainability.

What are the requirements?

Before applying, you must meet the following requirements:

Be up-to-date with tax, environmental, energy, and social security obligations.

Have no active environmental complaints or pending sanctions.

Submit projects that have been in place for between 2 and 5 years at the time of submitting the application.

Submit a letter of application, a project summary, the registration form signed by the legal representative, and all additional documentation requested.

The application deadline is August 15, and the awards ceremony is scheduled for October 24.

Interested parties should send their documentation to [email protected] which is also open to inquiries or assistance with the process.

This award is an open invitation to all industries to act decisively in the face of climate change and to demonstrate that sustainability is possible, profitable, and urgent.

Apply for your company

Award for Innovation in Corporate Environmental Management with a Focus on Climate Change

Call deadline: August 15, 2025

Applicants:

Public companies

Large companies

MSMEs

Associations

Cooperatives

Other organizations

Award presentation: October 24, 2025

Submit documents and more information here

[email protected]

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR