More
    Search
    Economic
    Updated:

    Does Your SME Care For the Environment in Costa Rica? Conare Will Award Companies With Sustainable Ideas in the Face of Climate Change

    The call is also open to large companies, associations, cooperatives, and organizations from all sectors

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    If you have a small or medium-sized enterprise (SME) committed to sustainability, this is your opportunity to receive national visibility and recognition. The National Council of Rectors (Conare) has launched the call for applications for the Award for Innovation in Business Environmental Management with a Focus on Climate Change.

    This award seeks to highlight projects that truly make a difference in the fight against climate change, especially those driven by innovation and sustainability. The initiative is part of the effort by public universities to involve the productive sector in real solutions to environmental challenges.

    Who can apply?

    Public companies, large companies, MSMEs, associations, cooperatives, and other organizations from any sector that have developed environmental projects with a clear focus on climate change mitigation and adaptation are eligible to participate.

    The award seeks to recognize projects with results and a vision for impact. It doesn’t matter if the company is small; if the idea is good, innovative, and ongoing, it can compete.

    What do companies win?

    Winning organizations will receive:

    An official certificate recognizing the merits obtained in their category

    A commemorative statuette as a symbol of the recognition granted

    A promotional video and dissemination on the institutional networks of public universities

    Honorable mentions for projects that meet the requirements established in the Evaluation Regulations

    In addition, this is a showcase for your SME to gain visibility and credibility on an increasingly important topic: sustainability.

    What are the requirements?

    Before applying, you must meet the following requirements:

    Be up-to-date with tax, environmental, energy, and social security obligations.

    Have no active environmental complaints or pending sanctions.

    Submit projects that have been in place for between 2 and 5 years at the time of submitting the application.

    Submit a letter of application, a project summary, the registration form signed by the legal representative, and all additional documentation requested.

    The application deadline is August 15, and the awards ceremony is scheduled for October 24.

    Interested parties should send their documentation to [email protected]  which is also open to inquiries or assistance with the process.

    This award is an open invitation to all industries to act decisively in the face of climate change and to demonstrate that sustainability is possible, profitable, and urgent.

    Apply for your company

    Award for Innovation in Corporate Environmental Management with a Focus on Climate Change

    Call deadline: August 15, 2025

    Applicants:

    Public companies

    Large companies

    MSMEs

    Associations

    Cooperatives

    Other organizations

    Award presentation: October 24, 2025

    Submit documents and more information here

    [email protected]

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR

    - Advertisement -
    SourceBrenda Camarillo
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Costa Rica Among Top 30 Countries With the Most Earthquakes in the World
    Next article
    Gamers Cosplay Wrestling Games and Geek Culture Will Take Over the Costa Rica Convention Center in September

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Featured EventTCRN STAFF -

    Gamers Cosplay Wrestling Games and Geek Culture Will Take Over the Costa Rica Convention Center in September

    Gamers, cosplay, wrestling, and all things geek culture will take over the Convention Center in Heredia on September 6...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2025 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »