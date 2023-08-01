Does Turmeric Help in Neuropathy? Find Out What the Experts Say

Turmeric is a spice that has been used in India for thousands of years as part of traditional medicine. Curcumin, which is the active ingredient in turmeric, has been shown to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These properties may help protect nerves and reduce symptoms of neuropathy.

Additionally, turmeric supplements are generally well tolerated, but can cause some side effects. These include upset stomach, diarrhea, and yellowing of the skin. People with gallbladder problems should not take turmeric supplements. If you are considering taking turmeric for neuropathy, talk to your doctor first to see if it is right for you.

Many properties

Among its many properties, turmeric contains a compound called curcumin that has been shown to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Studies have shown that curcumin can reduce pain associated with neuropathy when taken early on. In this regard, anti-inflammatory curcumin is a component of turmeric and has analgesic properties. It can help relieve pain, tingling, and numbness in the hands and feet with neuropathy.

As if the above were not enough, the active component of turmeric, curcumin, has also been shown to increase levels of the brain hormone BDNF, which increases the growth of new neurons and may help combat various degenerative processes in the brain.