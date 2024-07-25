Do You Like to Ride Roller Skates or Skateboards in Streets of Costa Rica? You Can Earn a Heavy Fine

With the start of the mid-term holidays, the authorities remind citizens that the use of skateboards and rollerblades on public roads is prohibited, with sanctions that include a fine of ₡26,000 and confiscation of the device.

According to the Traffic Law, the circulation of skateboards and other unauthorized devices on roads and sidewalks in the country is prohibited. The Traffic Police emphasizes that this measure seeks to avoid accidents and protect all road users.

Very vulnerable

“It is illogical that a person on a skateboard shares the road with cars and motorcycles, he is very vulnerable,” said Oswaldo Miranda, director of the Traffic Police.

The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) also warns about the dangers of using these devices on sidewalks, where they can put pedestrians at risk, including older adults, children and pregnant women.

Additionally, the use of skateboards and rollerblades is not permitted in tourist areas, beaches or boulevards during vacations. For those whose artifacts are confiscated, the return will only be made after payment of the corresponding fine. In the case of minors under 15 years of age, they must be accompanied by a legal representative to carry out the procedure. Additionally, everyone over 13 years of age must carry a valid ID.

Looking for appropriate places

The MOPT recommends that skateboard and rollerblade users use these devices in appropriate places, such as ramps and parks designed specifically for these activities, thus ensuring their safety and that of others.

