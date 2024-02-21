More
    Do You Have It? 750,000 Costa Ricans Already Have a Biometric Passport

    Requests continue to increase and delivery of the document ranges from 10 to 20 days after the appointment

    Almost two years after the launch of the biometric passport, 750,000 Costa Rican citizens already have the document to enter and exit the country.This is the passport model that includes more security systems. Among others, there is the chip with biometric data and personal information; as well as holographic effects, micro text, security threads, raised patterns, laser images and other elements visible and not visible to the human eye.The passport also lasts longer than the previous ones. In total, its validity is 10 years.

    “With this document, Costa Rica is also at the forefront in terms of security and international cooperation, due to the traceability of biometric passport information. This also allows for the agility of immigration procedures at air terminals, which results in a common benefit,” said the Minister of the Interior, Mario Zamora.

    More passport applications

    In recent years there has also been an increase in travel document requests.During January 2024, for example, 36,760 units were requested. This has implied adjustments in delivery times and the General Directorate of Migration had warned about an increase in delivery times ranging from 10 to 20 days.

    For passport applications, the options are:

    Calling 1311 (cost per minute ¢390 colones) for appointments at the Costa Rica Post Office or at the central and regional Immigration offices.

    Calling the BCR call center 800-2272482 for appointments at the Banco de Costa Rica offices

    On the site http://bcrcita.bancobcr.com/ for an appointment at the BCR.

    Through the Migration website, www.migracion.go.cr, for appointments at the central and regional Immigration offices.

    The cost of the ordinary passport remains at $75.

    SourceTomas Gomez
    ViaBeleida Delgado
