Do Not Let Severe Asthma Paralyze Your Life

Asthma is one of the main noncommunicable diseases (NCD) in children and adults, it occurs at any stage of life and multiple aspects can aggravate the existing condition. New treatments and adequate medical control are key to carrying out your daily activities without major limitations.

This is a chronic inflation of the bronchial tubes, which compromises lung function, and affects more than 300 million people worldwide. Of these, between 5% and 10% suffer from it in a severe degree, that is, they present persistent symptoms, even daily, despite being medicated with the appropriate doses. This makes them have to frequently resort to rescue therapies (salbutamol) and emergency hospital services for recurrent crises.

According to the pulmonologist Melissa Masís, like other chronic diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension, it must be treated every day, in low or high doses, to keep it under control.

There are innovative treatments to control severe asthma with inhaled steroids, long-acting bronchodilators and biological therapies, but an exhaustive analysis of each case is key for a more precise diagnosis and to identify, treat and minimize factors that can trigger it: from comorbidities to poor inhalation technique (or abuse thereof), frequent exposure to triggers, carelessness or lack of discipline in medical control. If it is not given specialized medical attention and the symptoms are underestimated, it can reduce lung function by 60% and, in severe cases, even cause death.

A significant health burden

Given the high prevalence of asthma, the medical body and companies, such as AstraZeneca, seek to create awareness and sensitize the population about everything that the disease implies. This must be taken into account, especially given the current scenarios where people with the condition could be more susceptible to infections and chronic comorbidities. This is because many, instead of following the prescribed treatment, only resort to it when they feel bad, or they lack guidance in good inhalation techniques for the correct use of the devices.

In addition, there are gaps to be closed: many asthmatics do not have equal access to medical care or are unaware of the disease and its types and what they can do to protect their general health and avoid deadly complications.

4 truths about asthma

1) It is a serious condition. Those who suffer from it can suffer severe complications at any time.

2) Use only the rescue inhaler. This is not enough to keep asthma under control.

3) Some people become overly dependent on oral steroids. In the long term, they can trigger secondary risks to your health.

4) People with asthma should not limit their physical activity and daily life. Having a proper treatment, they can even run a marathon.