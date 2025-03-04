If you’ve ever dreamed of living by the beach, surrounded by breathtaking views, and enjoying the perfect combination of luxury and convenience, then this is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for. This stunning, fully furnished 3.5-bedroom condo in Jacó Bay is now available for long-term rent!

Why Choose Jacó?

Jacó is renowned for its beautiful beach, vibrant culture, and unbeatable lifestyle. Whether you’re looking for a peaceful retreat or a place to live while working remotely, Jacó offers the ideal balance. This spacious apartment is perfect for those who want to enjoy a relaxed, yet modern way of life by the Pacific coast.