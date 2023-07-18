Discover the Hidden Paradise of Posas y Cascadas La Presa: Hiking And Nature

If you are one of those adventurers looking for little-known destinations to enjoy a weekend of hiking and connection with nature, we invite you to visit Posas y Cascadas La Presa. This charming family tourist business, located in Río Cuarto de Alajuela, is just two hours from San José and offers an unparalleled experience full of natural beauties, exciting adventures and revitalizing hikes.

The 55-hectare farm, managed by three brothers, was born as a tourism project just over two years ago. Kenneth Murillo, administrator and eldest son of the Murillo family, visited a farm in Puriscal and observed how, in a relatively small space, they managed to develop a successful tourism project. When he proposed the idea to his family, Posas y Cascadas La Presa was born.

Many amenities

Over time, amenities such as restrooms, parking, and a small restaurant that offers food service have been added. In addition, the place has more than seven pools, ideal for taking a refreshing bath and reminiscing about those old days when one submerged in the rivers. You can also enjoy three waterfalls, the last of which are ten meters high. For those looking for more intense emotions, there is an eight meter jump that will test your adrenaline. In addition, a 30-meter long suspension bridge, a spiral staircase, a camping area and a dairy tour are available.

The depths of the pools vary, but the owners say there are options suitable for both children and adults. There is only one path in good condition of about 600 meters that leads to each pose, so access is accessible to anyone interested in visiting the place.

Posas y Cascadas La Presa is located in Colonia Toro Amarillo, Río Cuarto.

Hours of operation are every day, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.