In Panama, it is possible to explore both the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean in the same day, interacting with some of the world’s most diverse oceans, mangroves, and waterways. According to the Tourism Promotion Fund (Promtur), these are just some of the reasons why this destination should be on the wishlist of tourists interested in exploring and preserving the beauty of some of the planet’s most precious resources. Panama reveals itself as a country whose history unfolds through its irresistible gastronomic influences. Panamanian culinary identity blends indigenous traditions, Spanish touches, vibrant Afro-Caribbean essence, and international spices, creating a unique tapestry that delights even the most discerning palates.

Panama City: An Encounter of the Old and the New

Designated a Creative City of Gastronomy by UNESCO, Panama City offers a culinary experience that merges the old with the new. Its cobblestone streets, lined with historic buildings, witness an exciting fusion of traditional Panamanian flavors and international influences. From fresh seafood ceviche at the Fish Market to innovative dishes with skyline views from rooftop restaurants, the vibrant neighborhoods of San Francisco, Costa del Este, and CintaCostera invite food enthusiasts to explore a diverse and evolving culinary scene.

Bocas del Toro and Portobelo: Afro-CaribbeanEcstasy

Immerse yourself in Afro-Caribbean influence in Bocas del Toro and Portobelo, located north of Panama City. With pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and a relaxed atmosphere, these destinations offer succulent seafood dishes infused with coconut, authentic Afro-Caribbean cuisine, and the unmistakable Rondón stew. Enhance your experience with a refreshing sip of Icing Glass.

Boquete: Mountain Flavors

Nestled in the highlands of Chiriquí, Boquete is a cool mountain retreat that provides a unique culinary experience. Explore coffee plantations and taste some of the world’s finest blends, combining your coffee journey with farm-to-table experiences featuring fresh produce, artisanal cheeses, and hearty dishes inspired by the mountainous terrain. Boquete’s streets serve local coffee blends and the famous Geisha variety. It’s also possible to stroll through different tasting rooms and enjoy coffee day and night.

Azuero Peninsula: Tradition on Stage

In the towns of Pedasí and Tonosí, on the Azuero Peninsula, the influences of early Spanish settlers and Portuguese explorers converge in culinary treasures. From “Corvina a la Plancha” in Pedasí to “RopaVieja” and “Arroz con Guandú” in Tonosí, this region offers a culinary experience that transports diners through time.

Panama’s culinary scene is a journey through history, geography, and a testament to the Panamanian people. Each region offers a unique tapestry of flavors, making it the perfect destination for food lovers to explore the diverse gastronomic landscape. Keep Panama in mind for any relevant story about the exquisite fusion of tradition and innovation in its culinary offerings.