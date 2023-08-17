Discover How to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

Many people who join a gym have the idea that in a couple of weeks they will get fit, but this is not the case. The truth is that achieving your goals is complex and difficult, but by no means impossible. We explain how the right mindset should be to achieve it.

How to mentalize yourself correctly to achieve your goals

Try to adapt yourself to this list as much as possible so as not to get frustrated ahead of time and fulfill what you have proposed.

1. Be realistic in your goals

First, it is to exercise honesty. If, for example, you have never played sports consistently in your life, it makes no sense to want to do a marathon in 3 months. It will make sense, however, to do a 5-kilometer race after some training time.

The idea is that you do not get frustrated with what you have proposed. If you want to achieve the impossible, you will have an emotional downturn when you see that you are not going to achieve them. On the other hand, with modest and realistic goals you will have a much better chance of success and you will receive enough motivation to keep trying.

2. Design an action plan that is progressive

Do not start training every day the first week. In the same way, correctly regulate the intensity so that you do not get surprises and to prevent injuries.

The ideal is to segment your goals into small objectives that you can achieve in a moderately short time. This is a very good psychological tool, as it will give you little feelings of triumph and success that will allow you to follow the established routine with enthusiasm.

3. Do not hesitate to ask for help from the beginning

The help of coaches and professionals is crucial so that you can be in the best hands and, always, have the support and help of those who know the most. Think that whatever your goals are, it is very likely that many other people before you have proposed them too. Therefore, they will be able to help you with routines that have had proven success.

4. Go writing down your progress and mistakes

It is important that you actively monitor the plan you are carrying out. The rationale is clear: You are going to need to see if it is working or if it needs to be fixed. And, in the same way, having your marks written down will help you understand and keep track of your progress.

Think that, sometimes, the advances will be significant but very modest. If you do not keep a note of these, it is likely that you lose part of the perspective and that you do not put them in context, so that they even demotivate you.

5. Do not be afraid to correct your plan!

Sometimes there are plans that are very well designed but that, for one reason or another, do not adapt correctly to the person who is following them. Either because they do not have the desired effect or because life gets in the way and your schedules or possibilities change, there are many reasons that can lead to a change in routine.

Do not worry at all, there is no single plan that can be adapted to you. Your goals can be achieved from multiple perspectives or approaches.

6. Trust and be patient

Finally, keep in mind that there are no magical solutions that will make you achieve significant progress quickly and easily. Everything requires an effort, and in everything an important work is implied behind.

Therefore, patience will be key throughout this entire process. Do not try to be in a hurry and, as they always say, enjoy the process so you can get used to your routine and allow it to become a part of your life.

7. Start acting now to achieve your goals

Finally, do not linger. This is the last piece of advice we can give you, and one of the most valuable. To get somewhere you must first activate yourself for it. Start now to see yourself where you want to be as soon as possible. For this reason, the ideal is that the initial planning phase does not last too long so that you can immediately act.

As you have seen, reaching your goals is easier than it might seem at first. You just need to have the desire and the right team for it.