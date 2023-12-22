Discover Cartago, Costa Rica`s Hidden Tourist Treasure Chest

Cartago, the former capital of Costa Rica, is a province rich in history, culture, and natural beauty. Located in the central region of the country, it offers visitors a variety of activities and attractions to explore.

Here are just a few things to do in the province of Cartago:

Visit the Orosi Valley: This picturesque valley is home to the oldest church in Costa Rica, Iglesia de San José de Orosi. Explore the charming town, take a stroll through coffee plantations, or relax in the nearby hot springs.

Discover the Basílica de NuestraSeñora de los Ángeles: This stunning basilica is the most important religious site in Costa Rica. Built in the 17th century, it attracts pilgrims from all over the country who come to pay their respects to La Negrita, a small black statue of the Virgin Mary.

Explore the ruins of the Cartago Old Cathedral: Once a magnificent structure, the old cathedral was destroyed by a series of earthquakes. Today, its remains serve as a reminder of Cartago’s turbulent past. Don’t forget to climb the steps for an incredible panoramic view of the city.

Hike up Irazú Volcano: For adventure seekers, a visit to Irazú Volcano National Park is a must. Hike up the volcano’s slopes and witness the breathtaking views from the summit. On a clear day, you can even see both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

Experience traditional Costa Rican culture at the Lankaster Botanical Garden: This extensive garden is home to a wide variety of native plants and flowers. Explore the walking trails, learn about traditional medicinal plants, and immerse yourself in Costa Rica’s natural beauty.

Discover the Guayabo National Monument: This archaeological site showcases the remnants of an ancient indigenous civilization. Wander through the ruins, admire the stone carvings, and learn about the history of the area.

Enjoy outdoor adventures in Tapantí National Park: With its lush rainforests and cascading waterfalls, Tapantí National Park is a paradise for nature enthusiasts. Go hiking, birdwatching, or simply relax and enjoy the tranquility of the surroundings.

Take a scenic drive through the Orosi Scenic Route: This winding road offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains, coffee plantations, and the Orosi Valley. Stop by Mirador de Orosi for an unforgettable panoramic view.

Experience the Waterfall Gardens: Located near Cartago, these stunning gardens feature multiple cascading waterfalls, a butterfly conservatory, and a hummingbird garden. Spend a day exploring the well-maintained walking trails and enjoying the natural beauty.

Indulge in local cuisine: Cartago is known for its delicious traditional food. Don’t miss the opportunity to try typical dishes like olla de carne (beef stew), tamales, or chicharrones.

An awe-inspiring cultural experience

With its rich history, awe-inspiring landscapes, and cultural experiences, the province of Cartago offers something for every traveler. Whether you are interested in history, adventure, or relaxation, Cartago has it all. Immerse yourself in its natural beauty, explore its historical sites, and discover the charm of this vibrant province.