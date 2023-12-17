Discover a Gift Option for This Christmas with Which You Can Help the Environment and Fauna of Costa Rica

Have you thought about giving a sloth, a toucan or a squirrel monkey for Christmas? Well, this is possible with the product options offered by Fauna de Costa Rica.

Wonderful Tico biodiversity

This Costa Rican brand offers a wide range of items that include everything from stuffed animals to travel pillows, all inspired by the country’s wonderful biodiversity.These products become a novel gift option for this Christmas, especially for those who love nature and Costa Rican biodiversity, who may have a representation of various Costa Rican animals in their homes or on trips.

There are more than 84 products, which include figures of species such as sloths, toucans, ocelots, manatees, macaws and squirrel monkeys, made with high quality materials and with the creativity of the national brand.

The people who purchase the products are helping organizations that protect wildlife and contributing to socio-environmental projects that are developed in various communities.These national products can be purchased through the digital store on the faunacr.com site.

Fauna de Costa Rica is a brand committed to education and conservation of national biodiversity, raising awareness about the importance of protecting species in Costa Rican territory.

Educational aspect

For this reason, they carry out educational tours in schools with the intention that students and communities learn about the local fauna and the risks they face, as well as the actions that can be taken to mitigate them.

In addition, they have an Educational Blog that allows visitors to get closer to the local fauna and that offers detailed information about the characteristics, habitats, behavior and conservation of the species.

Cleaning campaigns at the cantonal level and planting trees in places such as Cerro Espíritu Santo and Guacalillo are part of the environmental projects promoted through Fauna de Costa Rica.The brand also allocates a percentage of its sales to wildlife refuges, to help in the conservation and protection of wildlife.