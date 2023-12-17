More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Discover a Gift Option for This Christmas with Which You Can Help the Environment and Fauna of Costa Rica

    Products can be purchased through the virtual store

    By TCRN STAFF
    2
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Have you thought about giving a sloth, a toucan or a squirrel monkey for Christmas? Well, this is possible with the product options offered by Fauna de Costa Rica.

    Wonderful Tico biodiversity

    This Costa Rican brand offers a wide range of items that include everything from stuffed animals to travel pillows, all inspired by the country’s wonderful biodiversity.These products become a novel gift option for this Christmas, especially for those who love nature and Costa Rican biodiversity, who may have a representation of various Costa Rican animals in their homes or on trips.

    There are more than 84 products, which include figures of species such as sloths, toucans, ocelots, manatees, macaws and squirrel monkeys, made with high quality materials and with the creativity of the national brand.

    The people who purchase the products are helping organizations that protect wildlife and contributing to socio-environmental projects that are developed in various communities.These national products can be purchased through the digital store on the faunacr.com site.

    Fauna de Costa Rica is a brand committed to education and conservation of national biodiversity, raising awareness about the importance of protecting species in Costa Rican territory.

    Educational aspect

    For this reason, they carry out educational tours in schools with the intention that students and communities learn about the local fauna and the risks they face, as well as the actions that can be taken to mitigate them.

    In addition, they have an Educational Blog that allows visitors to get closer to the local fauna and that offers detailed information about the characteristics, habitats, behavior and conservation of the species.

    Cleaning campaigns at the cantonal level and planting trees in places such as Cerro Espíritu Santo and Guacalillo are part of the environmental projects promoted through Fauna de Costa Rica.The brand also allocates a percentage of its sales to wildlife refuges, to help in the conservation and protection of wildlife.

    - Advertisement -
    SourceAllan Madriz
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Sugar: The Hidden Enemy of Oral Health of Costa Rican Children
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Sugar: The Hidden Enemy of Oral Health of Costa Rican Children

    Sugar is part of the daily diet of most children and is one of the main causes of tooth decay.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »