More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Discover 5 Films with Costa Rican Talent Competing at the International Film Festival

    Tico artistic talent in full exhibition mode

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Costa Rica International Film Festival (CRFIC) will hold its competitive stage from October 24 to 31, at venues to be announced soon.As part of the Central American and Caribbean Feature Film Competition, the programming team compiled 12 feature films from countries such as Panama, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico and Cuba to propose a look at what is being produced in our region.

    The works will be exhibited and will compete for the prizes of the eleventh edition of the meeting, organized by the Film Center.Five of the productions have Ticotalent, here we present a preview of each one.

    Films:

    • BaladiAldaia, 2022. Costa Rica, Irak, Chile, Egipto. IshtarYasin
    • Domingo y la niebla, 2022. Costa Rica, Qatar. Ariel Escalante
    • Guián, 2023. Estados Unidos, Costa Rica. Nicole Chi
    • Órbita, 2023. Costa Rica, Chile, CleaEppelin
    • Tengo sueños eléctricos, 2022. Bélgica, Francia, Costa Rica, Valentina Maurel.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceMelissa Gonzalez
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Rebalancing Your Physical Wellbeing: A Journey to a Healthier You
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Rebalancing Your Physical Wellbeing: A Journey to a Healthier You

    Proper nutrition is another vital component of physical wellbeing. Focus on a balanced diet rich in fruits,
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »