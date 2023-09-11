Discover 5 Films with Costa Rican Talent Competing at the International Film Festival

The Costa Rica International Film Festival (CRFIC) will hold its competitive stage from October 24 to 31, at venues to be announced soon.As part of the Central American and Caribbean Feature Film Competition, the programming team compiled 12 feature films from countries such as Panama, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico and Cuba to propose a look at what is being produced in our region.

The works will be exhibited and will compete for the prizes of the eleventh edition of the meeting, organized by the Film Center.Five of the productions have Ticotalent, here we present a preview of each one.

Films:

BaladiAldaia, 2022. Costa Rica, Irak, Chile, Egipto. IshtarYasin

Domingo y la niebla, 2022. Costa Rica, Qatar. Ariel Escalante

Guián, 2023. Estados Unidos, Costa Rica. Nicole Chi

Órbita, 2023. Costa Rica, Chile, CleaEppelin

Tengo sueños eléctricos, 2022. Bélgica, Francia, Costa Rica, Valentina Maurel.